The game of cheating people of Rs 3500 crores started in 2018 by pretending to double the amount. A large number of people put their deposits in the Bike Boat Company. The bike boat scheme was launched by the proud Innovative Promoters Limited Company. 19 accused registered the company and scammed the bike boat. So far, more than 57 cases have been registered in this case, including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. Police have sent three accused to jail on Wednesday.According to the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW), the main accused in the bike boat scam is Sanjay Bhati. It has also been a BSP leader. The BSP nominated Sanjay Bhati as its candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, his ticket was cut when complaints of the bike boat scandal surfaced. According to the police officials, the people were invested in the bike boat scheme and were promised Rs 9765. A month or two was paid for the beginning. After that the company stopped giving money. People allege that they were threatened when they demanded money.

Bike taxi was started on the lines of app based taxis. People were charged in the name of bike taxi. The main accused Sanjay Bhati did not buy a single bike with his own money. Soon bike taxis started operating in more than 50 cities. According to the police, Sanjay Bhati, who has surrendered in court, has cheated close to 2 lakh people.

CBI investigation has been recommended

The EOW is investigating the bike boat case. On the other hand, a CBI inquiry has also been recommended. 5 Inspectors are investigating the matter. Police have so far recovered over 200 bikes.

38 accused have been made

In the bike boat scam, the police have included the names of 38 accused in their case diaries. The main accused are Sanjay Bhati, his wife Deepti Bahl, MD Karan Pal, personal assistant Rita Chaudhary, directors Lalit Kumar and BN Tiwari, etc. According to police officials, Sanjay Bhati has attached 19 properties in cities like Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Noida, Kanpur, Indore etc. Apart from this, properties purchased in the name of seven other people have also been attached. 2.28 crores deposited in Sanjay Bhati’s accounts have also been seized.

This is bike boat scam

Sanjay Bhati launched the company in 2010 and launched the Bike Boat Scheme in 2018. Bike taxis were introduced under the scheme. Under this, a lump sum investment of Rs 62200 was made from one person. In lieu of this, a promise of Rs 9765 was given for 1 year. Investors allege that they were not given money. Later, when the operator absconded, people started filing cases. Bike boat main office was built in Kot village of Dadri Kotwali area. After the Bike Boat scam surfaced, even millions of fake checks were given to investors to protect them.