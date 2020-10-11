Highlights: A speeding SUV fell into the canal late Saturday night in UP’s Bijnor district

Rohit Tripathi, Bijnor

A high speed SUV fell into the canal late Saturday night in Bijnor district of UP. Three people including a tehsildar in the car have died. Tehsildar in the car was from Roorkee district of Uttarakhand. These people were returning from Nainital that the car fell uncontrolled on the Saravanpur canal of Bijnor. His orderly and driver, including the Tehsildar, died in the car due to drowning.

On receiving the information, the administrative officials who reached the spot, with the help of the local people, took out the car and the body of the three. Tehsildar Sunaina Rana of Roorkee had gone to a training program in Nainital with her driver Ardali. Late night Tehsildar Roorkee Sunaina Rana was returning to Roorkee with his orderly and driver.

SP of Bijnor Dr Dharamvir Singh said that the car went uncontrolled and broke into the canal, breaking the railing of the canal. The bodies of all have been removed and are being sent for postmortem. The remaining further action is being taken.