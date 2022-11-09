with videoArsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Hakim Ziyech’s Chelsea have one less obligation after the World Cup interruption. The three top London clubs all fell in the third round of the Carabao Cup, while cup holder Liverpool was released after penalties.

The big cracker in the third round of the League Cup was the meeting between Manchester City and Chelsea. Pep Guardiola kept stars like Kevin de Bruyne, the not fully fit Erling Haaland and Nathan Ake on the bench. With the London opponent, last year losing finalist, there was a basic place for Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan had to rely on defending with Chelsea in the first half, but his team did get the best chance of the opening goal through Christian Pulisic.

After the break, it suddenly hit twice in the space of five minutes. Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy had already kept his side going several times when Riyad Mahrez curled in a free kick from just outside the box over the wall. The Algerian ran into Mendy again with a new chance, after which the trailing striker Julián Álvarez had the ball for the tap: 2-0. Chelsea coach Graham Potter then tried to get Ziyech to the side and bring in Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, but the damage was already done.

Hakim Ziyech in action against Manchester City. © Action Images via Reuters



Liverpool have their hands full with Derby

Defending champion Liverpool last lost in the second English cup tournament more than two years ago. Jürgen Klopp decided to change his entire team before the meeting with Derby County. Darwin Núñez and Roberto Firmino were on the bench, while Mohamed Salah was not there at all at Anfield.

With that second garnish, Liverpool had their hands full against the Championship club. When with a quarter of the game left, Klopp decided it was time for Núñez and Firmino. However, they too could not break the spell, so it remained 0-0 and Liverpool had to take penalties.

In that penalty shootout, Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher crowned himself the hero of Liverpool, as was already the case in the last final against Chelsea. He managed to turn a bet from the visitors three times, after which Harvey Elliott shot the winner against the ropes.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher became the hero of Liverpool. © AP



Brighton knocks out Premier League leader

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta also gave the necessary players a rest. The Spaniard made no fewer than ten changes compared to the victory at Chelsea last Sunday (0-1). Edward Nketiah scored the opening goal against Brighton & Hove Albion after 20 minutes, but not much later it was the former gunner Danny Welbeck who brought the visitors alongside again from the spot.

After the break, it was not the Premier League leader, but the number 6 in the Premier League who brutally took the lead at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein had no answer to Kaoru Mitoma’s bet and less than fifteen minutes later the Estonian was beaten again by Tariq Lamptey: 1-3.

A very happy Tariq Lamptey celebrates the 1-3. © AFP



Forest too strong for Spurs

With Harry Kane in the base, Tottenham Hotspur in turn could not convince at Nottingham Forest. Renan Lodi's 1-0 in the 50th minute was therefore already coming. Jesse Lingard made things worse for Spurs after that. Antonio Conte then decided to sign captain Kane, but the north London club had no answer. Not even when Nottingham Forest ended up with one man less fifteen minutes before the end: 2-0.

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will be made tomorrow evening after the match between Manchester United and Aston Villa. Another Premier League team that is not in the box is West Ham United. David Moyes’s team also lost, after penalties Blackburn Rovers was too strong. Newcastle United and Southampton managed to win their penalty series against Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.