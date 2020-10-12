Highlights: Lightning strikes, local train movement also affected in many areas of Mumbai from 10 am on Monday

Due to grid failure electricity was lost in most areas. Mumbai’s lifeline local train also stopped

It is a matter of relief that Kovid-19 hospitals and stock exchanges are currently not affected.



Mumbai

The speed of Mumbai running day and night came to a sudden halt at 10.5 am on Monday morning. Due to grid failure, electricity was disrupted in most areas of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Mumbai’s lifeline local train also stopped. Millions of people took to the streets. However, it is a matter of relief that Kovid Hospitals and Stock Exchange are currently not affected. At the same time, operations are also being done at the airport. It is being told that it may take more than 2 hours to restore power supply. Read all updates LIVE-

Mumbai University exam canceled

In Mumbai, the effect of power cut is seen in many areas. Today’s examinations at Mumbai University have been canceled along with the stalled work in the High Court.

400 kv line fault

According to the information, the 400 KV Pune-Kalwa line has malfunctioned. Due to this, the power supply in MIDC, Palghar, Dahanu area has been completely affected.



Call these helpline numbers

Emergency numbers 022-22694727 and 022-22704403 have been issued for people stranded in Mumbai due to the power outages. You can be informed by calling these.

Restoration of power supply continues – Tata Power

Tata Power’s statement on the power outage, ‘Due to simultaneous substation tripping at MSETCL’s Kalwa, Kharghar at 10.10 am, there was a malfunction in the power transmission system in Mumbai due to which the power supply in many areas of Mumbai was not being supplied. is. Work is underway to restore power supply from 3 hydro units and trombay units.

Electricity will come in an hour

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said, ‘Power will be restored in an hour. After the power supply is restored, the cause of technical fault will be investigated.



Work stopped in high court too

The power outage also affected the functioning of the Bombay High Court on Monday. The day-to-day functioning of the court, which started at 11 pm due to lack of electricity, also stopped. This has also led to uncertainty regarding the hearings happening today.

Electricity is not coming in these areas

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which supplies electricity in the Mumbai metropolitan region, said the grid had failed from the power supply plant. Due to this, there is no electricity in the eastern, western, suburbs of Mumbai and parts of Thane.

No effect on stock exchange

The operations at Mumbai Airport are well underway between power cuts. Work is also going on at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and NSE. BSE said that this morning the listing ceremony for Mazgaon Shipbuilders was successfully completed.

385 MW power for emergency services

Adani Electricity tweeted and said, “Power supply is disrupted in most areas of Mumbai due to power grid failure. Under the Grid Safety Protocol, Adani Power System is supplying 385 MW of power to the emergency services in Mumbai through AEML Dahanu Generation. ‘ Adani Electricity tweeted another, ‘Our team is working to restore power in the affected areas as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience. ‘

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has tweeted, “The city is not getting electricity due to the Tata incoming electric supply being disrupted.” Sorry for the inconvenience.’