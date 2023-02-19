GOG he’s giving away the old porn game Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels at the end of its sales “We Love Games”. It is a decidedly particular choice for a free game. It’s probably the first time that one of the big online digital stores is giving away such an explicitly NSFW title.

Incidentally, Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels is a management game set in a hospital filled with sexy, helpful nurses as well as half-crazed doctors. Considering the year it was released (1995), it was probably the attempt of the German software house Reline to somehow ride the success of Theme Hospital.

The game actually has some very serious mechanics. Then the player needs to hire staff, purchase facilities, expand the hospital, and whatnot. However, everything is seasoned with images that seem to come from an erotic comic from the 90s, accompanied by jokes of the same level.

For redeem it you just have to go on GOG homepage, scroll and press the green button of the banner with the offer. Do not start from the game page because you will be redirected to the home page. Of course, to have Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels you must have a GOG account without limitations, i.e. without bans, blocks or anything else.

Since you are there, you can also take a look at the sale We Love Games!, where you will surely find something that is right for you among the many discounted titles present. Hurry, because their conclusion is not far away.