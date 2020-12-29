After the JDU national executive meeting, there has been a sudden new twist in the politics of Bihar. In view of the changing tone of JDU towards BJP, RJD has added ghee to it. JDU offered Nitish Kumar to accept the PM candidate in 2024 provided he considers Tejashwi Yadav as the CM of Bihar.This was the first time between the two parties after a ruckus between the JDU and the RJD during the assembly elections that a senior RJD leader made such an offer. However, shying away from his statement, Tejashwi Yadav called it his personal view. Tejashwi Yadav also said that his party is ready for the mid-term elections. On the other hand, JDU put an end to these discussions, claiming that the Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar with the BJP is stable. But the way political situation has emerged in the state in the last few days, it also showed signs of a new equation in the coming days.

What is the meaning of these statements

Actually, he has been looking uncomfortable ever since Nitish Kumar started a new innings in Bihar. This inconvenience came to the fore at the party meeting this time. Since then, it has started buzzing. Nitish Kumar has become CM for the first time by remaining a small partner with the BJP. Its effect was also on the government. Cabinet expansion has not taken place yet after 15 ministers were briefly sworn in. Recently, when Nitish Kumar was asked about this, for this he imposed on BJP and said that the list has not come from there.

According to sources, the cabinet expansion is not expected immediately. At the same time, the division of departments had pressurized the BJP to take the Home Department, but Nitish Kumar refused to give it. Now for the last few days, the BJP’s lawmakers themselves have questioned the law and order of the state on different occasions. There was also a situation of communication gap between BJP and JDU. It has even come to the fore that JDU has made a public statement that they are talking to the BJP through the media and when the JDU MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh joined the BJP, JDU was fired in its meeting last month. . The BJP had to give a message behind criticizing Love Jihad. However, after all these things, senior party leader KC Tyagi said that the government is united in the state.

Amidst these developments, opposition especially RJD saw a new opportunity in the state. Tejashwi Yadav certainly formally rejected the proposal of his own senior leader but has certainly softened his attitude towards Nitish. During the assembly elections, the original attack of RJD was on Nitish. The party will continue to play the role of weight and watch between JDU-BJP. A senior party leader said that it was too early and they had already told their workers to be ready for the mid-term elections.