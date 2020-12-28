Highlights: Woman sarpanch arrested in Muzaffarpur with 80 cartons of foreign liquor and cash of Rs 7.50 lakh

A large consignment of liquor was ordered for the new year at Savita Devi, the lady sarpanch of Badka village, Northern Panchayat.

Woman sarpanch arrested, accused’s husband absconding, police in search

Muzaffarpur

Police arrested a woman sarpanch in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, with 80 cartons of foreign liquor and Rs 7.50 lakh in cash. The police had received secret information that a large consignment of liquor has been ordered for the new year at the Sarpanch Savita Devi, woman of North Panchayat, Badka village of Karja police station area. Acting on the basis of secret information, the police arrested the sarpanch and sent him to jail.

SSP Jayant Kant said that a team was formed under the leadership of Saraiya SDPO for the raids. This team conducted raids without delay. During the raid, 80 cartons, about 600 liters of foreign liquor and Rs 7.50 lakh cash have been seized. SSP Jayant Kant said that the consignment was sourced from Haryana. Which would be sold on the occasion of New Year. On secret information, the woman was confiscated and sent to jail.

Sarpanch’s husband absconding

The SSP said that the woman sarpanch’s husband is absconding. Raids are being conducted for the arrest of the sarpanch’s husband. There were also reports of liquor traders from earlier. Soon her husband will also be arrested.

Earlier liquor was recovered from the Anganwadi center

Significantly, on the instruction of CM Nitish Kumar, the police officer of the district has been successful in enforcing the liquor ban law even more vigorously. The police team of the district is formed and is raiding the whereabouts of liquor mafia in different police stations. Recently, a large consignment of liquor was seized from the Anganwadi center. In this case, the excise department had registered a case against the center operator.