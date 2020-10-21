Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan, who is ready to show power alone in Bihar elections, released his party’s vision document ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’. During this time Chirag Paswan again attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that if Nitish Kumar wins by mistake then Bihar will lose. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan said that Nitish Kumar has failed to develop Bihar at the pace that other states have developed and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned.

Releasing the LJP’s vision document ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’, Chirag Paswan said that even after staying in power for 15 years, he is talking about providing water to the drain and street. There is no sign of drain-lane development. These are basic needs, which should have happened years ago. What did you do in the last 15 years, what did you do for employment in Bihar? What did you do to empower Bihar? The LJP leader alleged that there is no proper health facility in Bihar, there are no doctors in hospitals and education is bad.

Chirag Paswan, who is a constant attacker on Nitish Kumar, said that if Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose. Chirag said that he wants to do positive politics, is young and has traveled the world. In such a situation, he has included every issue in his vision paper, which the people of Bihar grapple with. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said that power should have reached by now but Kumar is now promising it.

The vision paper of LJP promises to implement equal work-equal pay, to form a youth commission. The LJP is contesting 137 seats this time and has fielded its candidates, including BJP rebels, on all the seats being contested by Nitish Kumar’s JD (U), which has brought a new twist in the Bihar assembly elections and the contest. Has become quite interesting.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that migration was the biggest issue in the state and it became clear during the epidemic, but the state has no plans to investigate it. His party said that when it comes to power, its government will create an employment portal where the job seeker and giver can directly connect.

Chirag said that the Chief Minister has no plans for the youth. He says that while not everyone can get a government job, the government is not able to bring industries into the state on the basis that Bihar is a landlocked state. There have been landslides in many states, but they have generated employment through industrialization and very fast growth.