Highlights: Severe cold affected normal life in Bihar

Continuous decline in minimum temperature in many cities

Mercury in the next two to three days and forecast to go down

Meteorological department expected, some relief from cold in new year

Patna

Severe cold in most parts of North India has affected normal life. Cold wave is going on in many states. In Bihar too, people are in a bad condition due to winter. During the last two-three days, the temperature of the state (Bihar Me kaisa hai Mausam) is witnessing a continuous decline. The minimum temperature in more than 10 cities of the state remains below normal. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature may fall by two to three degrees during the next 24 to 48 hours. However, people are expected to get some relief from the cold on the new year.

Mercury may fall further in next two days

According to the Meteorological Department, cold wave is likely to occur at some places in Bihar during 30–31 December. However, after that there will be a slight rise in temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius. According to the department, mercury and falls are likely to fall at night during the next two days. Due to the cyclone over Odisha, strong winds can prevail in some areas of Bihar. Meanwhile, fog can also be seen in many places.

Also read: – RJD’s new bet amid news of ‘clash’ in JDU-BJP, offers Nitish to make PM candidate

Patna-Gaya-Muzaffarpur Continually Falling Lowest Temperature

Talking about the different cities of Bihar, Gaya and Patna have recorded the lowest temperature during the last 24 hours. People are affected by shivering and shivering. In Patna, mercury remained at 8 degrees for the last few days but on Monday it fell to near 5.8. The winter season is also most visible in Gaya. The mercury remained close to 4.1 here. Muzaffarpur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees.

Bihar News: Officers bent in front of commotion at Muzaffarpur Junction, opened the canceled train, know the whole matter

Know how the weather is in different cities

In other cities, minimum mercury remains 8.6 in Purnia, 10 in Darbhanga, 7.3 in Madhubani, 7.3 in Nalanda, 9.1 in Buxar, 6.8 in Sheikhpura. However, due to sunshine during the day, people are getting some relief in many places. The maximum temperature was also near normal. Many areas, including Patna-Gaya, recorded maximum temperatures of up to two degrees.