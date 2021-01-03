Highlights: The effect of rain in Delhi and North India

Cloud can also prevail in Bihar

Day temperature may fall

The heat of the sun can also be insufficient

Patna:

Side effects of rains have started appearing in many states of North India including Delhi. According to the Meteorological Department, Bihar can also see cloudy weather. It is estimated that there will be light cloudy conditions in many places in Bihar for the next two days. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of changed weather patterns in North India will also be seen in Bihar.

Weather of Bihar

During Friday to Saturday, the temperature in most of the cities of Bihar including the capital Patna has come down. The minimum temperature of the capital Patna was recorded at 7.4 degrees on Friday, then it fell to 6.1 degree Celsius on Saturday. Gaya district was the coldest in Bihar on Saturday. Gaya recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius. Bhagalpur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees and Purnia 8.8 degrees.

Meteorological forecast

According to the Patna Meteorological Center, low-altitude clouds will be cloudy in the state. Due to this, the day temperature will fall. People will feel less heat of sunshine while there may be a slight decrease in night temperature. After this, the mercury is expected to go down in Bihar as soon as the sky is clear.

Rain in Delhi-NCR

In many areas of Delhi NCR, it has been raining with thunder since early Sunday. The Meteorological Department had already warned that it will rain on Sunday as the speed of winds increases. Due to the Western Disturbance, rain is raining in some parts of Haryana including Ghaziabad, Noida in Uttar Pradesh, North West area of ​​Delhi.

No relief from pollution yet

Despite the rain, there was no decrease in the pollution level of the capital Delhi for the second consecutive day. Pollution remained at the emergency level on Saturday as well. However, there is every possibility of getting relief from this stifling pollution today. Due to western disturbance, minimum temperature will increase till 6 January.

According to information received from CPCB, the AQI of the capital reached 453 at 8 am. After this it decreased due to rain. But a few drops of rain did not provide much relief from pollution. Pollution started rising again after a few minutes of rain. AQI 443 of Rajdhani in CPCB’s Air Bulletin at 4 pm. The condition of NCR was worse. There were 457 in Baghpat, 432 in Bahadurgarh, 447 in Bulandshahr, 415 in Faridabad, 462 in Ghaziabad, 450 in Greater Noida, 336 in Gurugram, 448 in Noida and AQI 442 in Rohtak.