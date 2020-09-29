As the dates of the assembly elections in Bihar are getting closer, the political turmoil is also intensifying. In particular, all eyes are on what the Lok Janshakti Party, which is included in the ruling NDA, will be in the coming elections. The seat sharing formula in NDA is yet to come out. Meanwhile, LJP National President Chirag Paswan has met BJP President JP Nadda on Monday evening. It is believed that during this time there has been a conversation between them on the coordination of seats.

Discussion on seat sharing in meeting Nadda

After the meeting of Chirag Paswan and JP Nadda, there were reports that the BJP had offered 27 seats to the Lok Janshakti Party. However, sources are suggesting that Chirag Paswan is trying to get more seats. In fact, in the 2015 assembly elections, the LJP came down to 42 seats. The party is trying to get more than 30 seats this time too. Currently, there is a screw up on seat sharing in the NDA between Tvar in exchange for LJP.

NDA continues to hold seat-sharing

Meanwhile, there is also news that the seat sharing will be announced by the NDA before October 3. According to sources, the NDA has prepared its formula for the Bihar elections. According to the information, JDU is going to contest on 103 and BJP 101 seats. JDU has demanded more seats, but it has also been said to do the seat-sharing formula like 2010. Explain that in 2010, JDU 141 and BJP contested 102 seats. In this election, JDU won 115 seats and BJP won 91 seats and Lalu Yadav’s party RJD was reduced to 22 seats.