In the Vidhan Sabha elections (Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav), the name of Nalanda district becomes slightly special. The district which is headed by the state (Nitish Vidhan Sabha Candidate from Nalanda) is a high profile district anyway. In the last election, JDU candidates of Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar News) won 5 out of seven seats here. Whereas JDU’s then partner RJD (Lalu Yadav latest News) got a seat. BJP (Bjp In Nalanda) had to settle for only one seat.

Why is Nalanda important

Whether it is Lok Sabha elections or Assembly elections in Nalanda, it is said that there is no JDU candidate here, but Nitish himself contests the elections. If we talk about the last election or before 2010 assembly elections, it showed the same. If we take only the Nalanda assembly seat, then in the last 6 elections, Shravan Kumar alone has been waving the victory record from here. That is why he is not only a cabinet minister in the Nitish government but also the parliamentary affairs minister of the party.

Let’s look at the equation of all the seven seats in Nalanda.

Harnaut Assembly Seat

Voter – 297373

Current MLA – Harinarayan Singh – (JDU) – Total votes – 71933

Second place – Arun Kumar – (LJP) – Total votes – 57638

Number three – Dharmendra Kumar – (Independent) – Total votes – 4146

Results of 2010: Harinarayan Singh – (JDU)

Being Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district, the issue is nothing special. Roads become an issue in any village. There are many villages where roads have not yet been constructed. So employment remains the most important issue in the entire election.

Harnaut assembly constituency is completely in the Tall region and after Mokama this Tall region is famous for pulses and oilseeds. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s political career started from Harnaut. He made a foray into politics by making the avoiding area an issue. This assembly constituency was earlier called Chandi Assembly Constituency, but after delimitation Harnaut Block and Chandi Block were merged to form Harnaut Assembly Constituency.



Nalanda Assembly Seat

In Nalanda Vidhan Sabha constituency, general voters have higher expectations related to agriculture than candidates at the time of elections. Shravan Kumar has won 6 consecutive times from here. Though the number of RJD voters on this seat is also good, but from 6 elections this seat is going to JDU’s account only. From above, Shravan Kumar’s caste based vote bank i.e. Kurmi vote bank is also associated with him.

Nalanda Legislative Assembly –

Voter – 299597

Current MLA – Shravan Kumar – (JDU) – Total votes – 72596

Number two – Kaushalendra Kumar – (BJP) – Total votes – 69600

Number three – Arunesh Kumar Yadav (Independent) – Total votes – 3558

Results of 2010: Shravan Kumar – (JDU)

Bihar Sharif assembly seat

Dr. Sunil Kumar had won this seat from BJP last time. It is also an interesting thing that Dr. Sunil became MLA on JDU ticket in 2010 before this. But in 2015, when Nitish contested elections by forming a grand alliance, he joined BJP and also won. It will not be wrong to say that this seat is a BJP seat.

Voter – 367511

Current MLA – Dr. Sunil Kumar – (BJP) – Mobile number 9431815596, Total votes – 76201

Number two – Mo Asgar Shamim – (JDU) – Total votes – 73861

At number three – Afreen Sultana (Jaap) – Total votes – 12635

Results of 2010: Dr. Sunil, JDU

Rajgir (SC) safe seat

The seat of Rajgir assembly constituency has been held seven times by BJP candidate and currently Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya. But in 2015, JDU’s Ravi Jyoti, who left Daroga’s job in Bihar Police, defeated him. The difference of victory in the 2015 election was around 6 thousand votes.

Current MLA – Ravi Jyoti Kumar – (JDU) – Total votes – 62009

Number two – Satyadev Narayan Arya – (BJP) – He is currently the Governor of Haryana. Total votes – 56619

Number three – Amit Kumar Paswan – (CPI) – Total votes – 4668

2010 result: Satyadev Narayan Arya, BJP

Hilsa Assembly Seat

Voter – 295027

2015 Winner – Rathi’s Artrimuni alias Shakti Singh Yadav – Total votes – 72347

Number two – Deepika Kumari – (LJP) – Total votes – 46271

Number three – Shyam Narayan Prasad (CPI) – Total votes – 5415

2010 result: Usha Sinha, JDU

This seat has been influenced by Naxalism. The western region here has been deprived of development. In 1990, KD Yadav of CPI ML won from here. But after some time he moved to RJD. Since then, the Legislative Assembly has been under the control of the RJD and Baiju Yadav of the party has won elections many times. JDU has also occupied this seat twice. In 2010, on the JDU ticket from this assembly constituency, Prof. Usha Sinha won the election. But in 2015 the NDA fielded Deepika Kumari from the LJP who lost the election to RJD candidate Shakti Singh Yadav by about 15,000 votes.

Islampur Assembly Seat

Current MLA – Chandrasen Prasad – (JDU) – Total votes – 66587

Number two – Virendra Gop – (BJP) – Total votes – 43985

Number three – Dharmendra Kumar – (Samajwadi Party) – Total votes – 4898

Results of 2010: Rajiv Ranjan, JDU

In 2015, JDU won this seat for the second time in a row. However, in 2010, JDU ticket MLA Rajiv Ranjan rebelled and joined BJP. But in 2015, JDU proved that JDU is the face no matter who wins. Talking about development, four power sub-stations, a 30-bed state-of-the-art government hospital and 18 ahar-pines have been constructed at a cost of 38 crore. Simultaneously, dozens of roads connecting villages, including 1500 rooms for primary and middle schools, one ANM school, have been constructed.

Asthavan Assembly Seat

Voter – 282927

Current MLA – Jitendra Kumar – (JDU) – Total votes – 58908

Number two – Chhotalal Yadav – (LJP) – Total votes – 48664

Number three – Yogeshwar Manjhi (Independent) – Total votes – 4259

Results of 2010: Jitendra Kumar – (JDU)

JDU candidate from Asthawan assembly constituency Jitendra Kumar has been winning the election for four consecutive times. From here his father Ayodhya Prasad has also been an MLA once. Like this, Jitendra has inherited this seat in a way. This is Kurmi-dominated area and till now most of them have been MLAs from this caste. Being the Chief Minister’s home district, Asthawan is considered the safest seat of JDU. Except for LJP candidate Kapil Dev Prasad Singh, the bail was forfeited in the 2010 assembly elections.