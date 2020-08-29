Highlights: Violent incidents did not stop in Begusarai in Bihar

Several incidents of firing and murder in the last few days

Injury at the root of the criminal legislature, questions arising over the attitude of the police administration

Big question… is the criminals eyeing the initial school of politics?

Begusarai

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 heads to the head. Meanwhile, a different type of crime is seen spreading in Begusarai district here. There have been such incidents of murder in this district in the recent past, which at first sight it seems as if criminals are hurting at the root of the legislature. First of all know the three incidents of murder in Begusarai, which will make it easier for you to understand its meaning.

July 29 First incident: Yash Raj Kumar, son of Bihat Municipal Council Deputy Chief Councilor Dharmendra Kumar, and his friend Saurabh Kumar shot dead. It was told that there was a murder in mutual rivalry.

25 August Second incident: Murder of Ravi Yadav, husband and former city councilor of Ballia Nagar Panchayat Ward 22, Aarti Devi. According to the police complaint, Ravin Yadav Lakhminia was sitting on a camp in Manali Gachhi in a rivalry when the miscreants shot and killed him.

26 August Third incident Indrajit Kumar, son of Corporation Councilor Parmanand Singh of Begusarai Municipal Corporation 29, was shot and injured by miscreants. Accused of carrying out this incident in a controversy during the 2016 Municipal Corporation election.

In the complaint lodged with the police after the three incidents, it has been said that there is a case of mutual enmity. Many types of questions are bound to arise after these incidents.

Are criminals targeting the legislature?

Is the 1990s in Bihar coming again? At that time, criminals used to directly remove them from their political opponents instead of electoral warfare. Many famous former MPs and MLAs are serving their sentences in jail these days for committing similar crimes. Many leaders are furthering their political innings, acquitted of such murder charges. After the formation of the NDA government in Bihar in 2005, such criminal incidents had dropped to a great extent, but the events of Begusarai are again creating fear of the same era. However, instead of directly attacking the legislature, his son or husband has been targeted in these three incidents.

So is the admission of criminals in the initial school of politics

The Gram Sabha is considered the first school of the legislature. Above that is the Zilla Parishad. Next to it are large forms of state legislature and legislative legislature. Zilla Parishad is counted as the school of politics. In the scenario of Bihar, politics usually starts at the zilla parishad level. At the gram sabha level, there is not that level of party politics as in the rest of the states. However, its form is also changing with time.

In the three incidents of murder in Begusarai, the son and husband of the Zilla Parishad level legislature have been targeted. It cannot be denied that usually in states like Bihar, in this level of politics, father or son prepare the political ground for themselves by advancing mother or wife. The three murders are said to be the result of mutual enmity. So what to assume that people of criminal thinking are coming to the initial school of politics. That is why their mutual rivalry is also seen to such an extent that they are not hesitant to carry out a crime like murder.

Corruption can also be the reason for these murders

Corruption can also be a reason behind targeting his family for harming the people associated with the legislature. People who understand politics say that these days, people associated with the legislature are facing serious allegations of corruption. After securing a position in the legislature, leaders make so much money that they start knocking other people of the society. Due to this also such incidents of incidents occur.

However, whatever the reason may be, such criminal incidents happen to the relatives of the people at the initial level of the legislature, it is not beneficial for democracy in any case. The politics of the Legislature and Parliament has become quite expensive in India. Now there is no place for any youth coming from a normal family. For them to enter politics, only the option of politics at Gram Sabha and Zilla Parishad level is left. If there are criminal incidents like murder with people associated with the legislature here too, how can our democracy be established in its original form.