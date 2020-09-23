Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has taken VRS. The Nitish Kumar government of the state has also approved it. After his sudden retirement, Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, DG, Civil Defense and Fire Services, has been given additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders.Please tell that Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was made DGP of Bihar in January 2019. His term as DGP was till 28 February 2021. However, he decided to retire before his term ends on Tuesday.

4 officers of Bihar Administrative Service transferred

4 officers of Bihar Administrative Service have been transferred. The General Administration Department released its notification on Tuesday. According to the notification, Sub-Divisional Public Grievance Redressal Officer, Vijay Kumar Pandey has been made Director, Accounts Administration and Self Employment, District Rural Development Agency, Samastipur.

Sub-Divisional Public Grievance Redressal Officer Bhabhua Madhukant has been posted as Land Reforms Deputy Collector Muzaffarpur West, while Rakesh Kumar, posted at Samastipur, and Sub-Divisional Public Grievance Redressal Officer, Dehri Rokash Kumar, have been kept waiting for posting in the General Administration Department.