Highlights: Schools in Bihar closed due to Corona from today

Schools will be open only for students from 9th to 12th

About 72 thousand masks from Education Department

It is mandatory for all children in school to wear masks

Patna

Schools are opening in Bihar today after the Corona crisis (Covid-19 Crisis). Schools for students from 9th to 12th will open from today. Meanwhile, the state government (Nitish Kumar Government) has taken the initiative to give two masks to all the students. Students have also been instructed not to come to school without wearing a mask.

Education department made all preparations

Today i.e. from January 4 to the ninth to the 12th schools are being opened. Due to this, necessary measures are being taken in all government and private schools of the state keeping in mind the protection from the corona virus epidemic. The Bihar Education Department has decided to give two face masks to the students studying in government schools from class 9 to 12, as epidemic safeguards.

72 thousand masks will be given

Instructions have been given by the department to all District Education Officers for this. At present there are more than 36.61 lakh students in these four categories in government schools. Those who will be provided masks. In this way, it is being said that about 72 thousand masks will be given by the Education Department. All District Education Offices (DEOs) have been instructed to purchase masks from Jeevika Group.

Masks compulsory for all

Education Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar informed that two masks will be given to every child from 9th to 12th of all government schools. He said that masks will also be given to students from government educational institutions, which are opening from January 4. After the opening of school, it has been made compulsory for all children to come to school wearing masks.

Colleges will also open from today

From today onwards, due to the corona in Patna colleges, desolation will go away. Instructions have been sent to colleges after taking the decision to start classes from January 04 at Patna University and Pataliputra University. According to the government’s instruction, classes will be conducted with 50 percent students. However, this will include only final year students. Vice Chancellor for starting classes in Patna University. The meeting was held in the Senate Hall headed by Girish Kumar Chaudhary. It has been directed to run classes with 50 percent students.

Pataliputra University will also be Gulzar with Patna University

Pataliputra University Administration has also issued instructions to start classes from January 04. In this, it has been told to all principals that a maximum of 50 students will sit in a class. Before this all rooms, equipment, stationery, storage room, water tank, washroom, laboratory, library and furniture have to be sanitized. Classes will begin after this. It will include all teachers and staff.