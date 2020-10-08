Mumbai: Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will campaign in favor of the party’s candidates for the Bihar assembly elections. Shiv Sena on Thursday released a list of 22 leaders who will campaign in Bihar.

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, his son and state environment minister Aditya Thackeray’s name is also included in the list of campaigners. Sources said that Shiv Sena will contest elections in about 50 seats.

These Shiv Sena leaders will campaign

Other Shiv Sena leaders campaigning in Bihar include Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rahul Shewale and Kripal Tumane. It is worth noting that elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly are to be held in three phases – 28 October, 3 November and 7 November.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut had said that there are many demands of our people there. We will discuss this with party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and decide whether to contest the Bihar Assembly elections or not.

