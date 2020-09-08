Know which party is seeking how many seats While the RJD itself plans to field candidates for 160 seats in the upcoming elections, the Congress, the other big party in the coalition, has demanded more than 90 seats. About 50 seats have been demanded from CPI-Male. RLSP has also claimed over 45 seats. At the same time, another party of the alliance, Mukesh Sahni’s party VIP has asked for about 25 seats. If the demand made by all political parties is added, then the figure is going beyond 400. Read also: – Change the atmosphere before the elections, no one should learn from CM Nitish! How will the stunning camp face these decisions

These 7 parties are included in the Grand Alliance In the Bihar elections, the RJD has taken the responsibility of seat sharing on behalf of the Grand Alliance. According to the information, which party will contest candidature on how many seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav and the party leadership have to decide. At present there are about seven parties in the Grand Alliance, including the RJD. These include Congress, RLSP, VIP, CPI-Male. Leaders of these parties are in constant touch with the RJD leadership to claim more seats.

What is the current situation in the assembly If you look at the current situation in the assembly of the parties involved in the grand alliance, the RJD has 80 MLAs. The Congress has 26 MLAs, the CPI-ML has 3 MLAs. The RLSP also won two MLAs in the last assembly election but after Kushwaha left the NDA, both of them joined the JDU. Apart from these, no party has a claim in the assembly. Also read: – Bihar Elections 2020: BJP ‘online’ from booth to state level in Bihar

What will be the decision of RJD high command on seat sharing Overall, the current situation of the parties in the assembly and the demand for seats being done by them has increased the tension of the RJD. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how the RJD leadership works with fellow parties to find a middle ground. The question is also that will RJD itself cut its seats in order to establish this synergy?

In Bihar, for the upcoming assembly elections (Bihar Vidhansabha Chunav 2020), all the major political parties are busy in multiplying arithmetic regarding seat sharing. Talk about the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, there has been such a tussle over the seats here that the figure is reaching far more than the total seats in the assembly. Political parties involved in the alliance are trying to field candidates for maximum seats. In view of their demand, the number of seats in the Grand Alliance seems to be approaching 400, which is not possible in any situation. In such a situation, the question arises that how will the largest party of the coalition succeed in securing RJD allies?