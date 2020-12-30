Highlights: Sushil Kumar Modi attacked RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav with tweet

Sushil Kumar Modi (Rajya Sabha MP of Bharatiya Janata Party) and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi have once again attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. On Saturday, BJP (BJP) leader Sushil Modi tweeted, “We have had a bad phase and passed away due to the elements burning with the nearly two decade old friendship between BJP and JDU in Bihar. When the public again served us If given a chance, the opposition’s chest is bursting. “

He said that the convicted Lalu Yadav is violating jail rules from the paying ward of Ranchi RIMS. Lalu is constantly promoting manipulations by instructing RJD (RJD) leaders through mobile phones. Today, people who had made transfer-posting a source of revenue, today want to give political color to routine administrative work also due to lack of rubbing.

Electricity brought out of lantern era

Modi further tweeted that the NDA worked by building a strong foundation of mutual respect and trust. Bihar has moved from Jungle Raj to development. Taking a dig at the RJD, Sushil Modi said that every village has been provided electricity by bringing the state out of the lantern era. He said that the agricultural road map has been implemented in the NDA government. The state has got new institutes of higher education. The government is now working on a plan to provide employment to 20 lakh unemployed. The Department of Industries is going to introduce a single window system. On the other hand some people are making rhetoric to break the rhythm of development.

Let me tell you that after the assembly elections, Lalu Yadav is accused of calling and luring the BJP MLA to be absent in the election of the Speaker of the Assembly. In this case, the BJP MLA of Pirpainti Lalan Paswan had also filed a case in Patna.