Can Nitish Kumar return to the RJD-led grand alliance once again? These questions have arisen because former Bihar CM and RJD veteran Rabri Devi has also invited Nitish Kumar in a way. He said that RJD leaders and MLAs will sit together and consider Nitish Kumar’s return. Not only this, Rabri Devi targeted the JDU leader and said that Nitish Kumar’s order no longer runs in his own government. He should have thought carefully before taking the oath of Chief Minister again.Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi claimed that Nitish Kumar does not run in the government he is leading. The numerically stronger ally BJP has control over it. The RJD’s national vice president was speaking about the transfer of officers recently. He said that in the reshuffle of officers, some such officers, who are considered close to the Chief Minister, were removed from important positions. Currently the government is running the BJP and not Nitish Kumar.

Rabri Devi’s big claim about Nitish Kumar

Rabri Devi claimed that all those who are loyal to Nitish Kumar are projected to be sidelined in the coming days. The veteran RJD leader spoke about the Nitish Kumar government on the occasion of the new year. However, the way Rabri Devi has offered Nitish Kumar to return to the Grand Alliance, a new political discussion definitely started in the state. Nitish Kumar’s party finished third in the Bihar elections. In the elections held for the 243-member assembly, BJP got 74 seats while JDU could get only 43 seats. RJD got the maximum 75 seats.

RJD is continuously trying to bring JDU into the grand alliance

This is not the first time any such offer or claim has been made by RJD in relation to the ruling JDU. Earlier, RJD leader Shyam Razak claimed 17 JDU MLAs were in contact with RJD. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described it as baseless. At present, there is a continuous effort from RJD to bring Nitish into the grand alliance.

When RJD leader offered Nitish to make PM candidate

Recently, another veteran leader of RJD and former Speaker of the Assembly, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, gave a special offer to Nitish Kumar. He said that if Nitish Kumar parted from the NDA and made Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister, the RJD would support him as PM candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, the opposition will also cooperate in declaring him as the Prime Ministerial candidate. However, his point was not given due consideration by JDU.