That’s why BJP pushed Sushil Modi forward BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has praised Nitish Kumar on several occasions. Once again, he started an exercise to overcome Nitish’s displeasure. Whether it is Nitish Kumar’s statement about the CM post or the incident in Arunachal, the veteran BJP leader has made his point on all issues. Sushil Modi said that JDU leaders have already said that what happened in Arunachal Pradesh will not affect the coalition and the government in Bihar. The government will complete a five-year term under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Nitish’s statement about CM post was defended Sushil Modi has also supported Nitish’s statement regarding the post of CM. The BJP leader said that Nitish Kumar did not become the Chief Minister of his heart, but he had assumed this responsibility after the request of BJP and other coalition parties.

How did Sushil Modi support Nitish Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, former deputy CM Sushil Modi, who attended the tribute meeting on the death anniversary, said these things. He defended that Nitish was made CM under pressure. He said that he was the face of CM in the election and we contested on his name and vision. People also voted for him.

Will JDU resentment Sushil Modi has denied any deficiency in the coordination of the BJP-JDU alliance. He said that sometimes there are differences on some things, but the synergy between JDU and BJP in Bihar is so much better that these differences will be resolved. Sushil Modi congratulated RCP Singh on being made the national president of JDU and said that we have good relations with him. There will be better work under his leadership.

The JDU leadership is angry with the BJP over the breakdown of the party in Arunachal Pradesh. Not only this, the BJP also accused the coalition of not practicing religion. Nitish Kumar himself said in the party’s national executive meeting on Sunday that there was an attempt to break our morale, but we do not panic. In view of this changed attitude of JDU, BJP has finally adopted the path of damage control. To bridge the growing rift between the two allies, BJP put forward old friend of Nitish Kumar and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi. He too took the front and said that BJP-JDU alliance is unbreakable in Bihar.