Nitish Kumar has taken the shocking decision many times Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that I did not want to become the Chief Minister but the BJP insisted that I be the Chief Minister. This statement of the Chief Minister was followed by a similar statement of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, stating that Nitish Kumar did not want to become Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar has a reputation as a Chief Minister who does not hesitate to step down after the party’s defeat. In 2014, after getting 2 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister and made Jitan Ram Manjhi the Chief Minister of Bihar. Nitish Kumar’s party contested in 2015 Bihar assembly elections together with Lalu Yadav’s RJD and became the Chief Minister of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar. But after the Lalu family was accused of corruption, Nitish Kumar took a shocking decision and broke away from the Grand Alliance. Returning again, the NDA government was formed with the BJP. After this, during the Bihar assembly elections, Nitish Kumar while addressing the election meeting gave a surprise that this is his last election. NDA government was formed in Bihar and Nitish Kumar again became the Chief Minister but within a month and a half he made RCP Singh the national president of Janata Dal United and shocked the people of Bihar along with all political parties. Also read: – RJD’s new bet amid news of ‘clash’ in JDU-BJP, offers Nitish to make PM candidate

Nitish Kumar may take a shocking decision even in 2021 The discussion in the political circles is now that Nitish Kumar, from 2013 to 2020, has taken many shocking decisions. Can they surprise the whole country by taking a big decision in 2021 as well? It is also being speculated in the political corridors that Nitish Kumar is now openly saying that he did not want to become the Chief Minister of Bihar himself. He was forced to become the chief minister due to the forced coercion of the BJP. Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister on 16 November, makes a significant statement within a month. Cabinet expansion of Bihar government is yet to be done. Even before this, the statement of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is very important from the political point of view. That too when Nitish Kumar has entrusted the responsibility to RCP Singh as National President of Janata Dal United. The discussion among the political parties of Bihar is that Nitish Kumar now wants to go to the politics of the Center. Opposition parties say that JDU will also be involved in the cabinet expansion of the Modi government at the Center and Nitish Kumar will be present as a cabinet minister.

Is Nitish Kumar preparing for Center politics! Bihar’s main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal believes that Nitish Kumar has now started preparing for the politics of the Center. RJD leader and spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that it is astonishing for 6 JDU MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh to join the BJP and the JDU is not aggressive even after such a big incident. Mrityunjay Tiwari further said that after the incident in Arunachal Pradesh, Nitish Kumar made RCP Sinha the national president of JDU. RJD believes that Nitish Kumar did this because if any such incident happens further, then Nitish Kumar should not be accused. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari also said that BJP is now a bigger party than JDU in Bihar, hence BJP is in the process of making its chief minister and Nitish Kumar is well aware of this. This is the reason why Nitish Kumar is repeatedly saying that he did not want to become Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar is now once again astounding the people of Bihar by going to the politics of the Center. RJD believes that Nitish Kumar has now fully decided to hand over the power of Bihar to BJP. That means in the coming few months, BJP will have a Chief Minister in Bihar. Mrityunjay Tiwari, stating this, said that the Union Cabinet is to be expanded in the coming time and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United will now be a part of the Union Cabinet Team. A few months after the expansion of the Union Cabinet, Nitish Kumar will also become part of the Modi Cabinet.

JDU called RJD’s guess and advice nonsense The Bihar opposition is once again trying to revive itself on the issue of Arunachal Pradesh. The RJD feels that once the JDU 6 MLAs join the BJP, the situation in the JDU and the BJP is once again going on. Therefore, Uday Narayan Chaudhary from RJD also gave an offer to Nitish Kumar. RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary has advised Nitish Kumar to make Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister. Do politics of the Center itself so that in the coming time, it can present its candidature for the post of Prime Minister. On the RJD’s advice and guesses about Nitish Kumar, the JDU leader says that no matter how much effort the RJD makes, he can never return to power in Bihar. Talking about joining the Union Cabinet, the JDU leader said that if there is a respectable place then there is no point in joining the Union Cabinet. The JDU leader also says that JDU should get a place in the Union Cabinet in the same proportion as the BJP is joining the cabinet on the basis of numbers in Bihar. However, the JDU leader has termed RJD’s presumption of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining the Union Cabinet as utter nonsense.

If Nitish hands over power to BJP, Nityanand Rai can become Chief Minister The RJD claims that Nitish Kumar can hand over the power of Bihar to BJP in the coming time or it may be the BJP in the future. If this happens, Nityanand Rai can be made the chief minister from the BJP. A BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai is in the team of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nityananda Rai’s image remains as a clean and hardworking worker. Apart from this, BJP feels that BJP cannot form government on its own unless RJD is weak in Bihar. Therefore, to weaken RJD, it is important to break its MY (MY = Muslim – Yadav) equation. The BJP believes that with Nityananda Rai becoming the Chief Minister, people of Bihar’s Yadav society will join the BJP and after that the vote bank of the Muslim society will also be shattered. This will not only increase BJP’s vote percentage, but the BJP will be able to form the government on its own in the coming elections. Please tell that in the present time, there is a consensus among Bihar BJP worker to make Nityanand Rai as the Chief Minister. Apart from this, State President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal and Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai played an active role in the Bihar Assembly elections. Due to which the return of NDA was possible in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time, has often surprised the public with political parties with his decision. Whether it is to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha elections alone from the BJP with the opening of a front against Narendra Modi in 2013, or to contest the 2015 assembly elections from Lalu Yadav’s RJD. These decisions of Nitish Kumar not only surprised the political parties but the people of Bihar were also shocked. In 2020, Nitish Kumar again took a shocking decision and declared RCP Singh (RCP Singh) the national president of Janata Dal United.