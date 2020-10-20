There are only a few days left for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav. In such a situation, various news channels along with survey agencies are bringing opinion polls. Aaj Tak news channel has surveyed in association with CSDS-Lokniti Opinion Poll. In this opinion poll, Nitish Kumar’s flame in Bihar is once again visible. At the same time, NDA candidate Nitish Kumar is ahead of Mahagathbandhan candidate Tejashwi Yadav as the preferred chief minister.

According to the Opinion Poll of CSDS-Lokniti, the NDA is projected to get 133 to 143 seats in the assembly elections. The RJD-led grand alliance can get 88-98 seats. At the same time, Chirag Paswan’s party Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which claimed to form the government with BJP, could win only 2-6 seats. Speaking of other parties, the Opinion Poll has given 6-10 seats.

During this opinion poll conducted just before the Bihar assembly elections, people have been asked for their opinion on 148 booths in 37 assembly seats. During this time, 3731 people have been included in the survey. This opinion poll is conducted between 10 and 17 October. The survey agency claims that people of all ages have been asked their opinion.

Also read: Shock to Tejashwi, RJD MLA and former Union Minister included in JDU

Who became the Chief Minister?

During the survey, when people were asked the first choice for the post of Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar was at the forefront. 31 per cent want Nitish Kumar to be the Chief Minister of the state again. Whereas, 27 percent of the people want to see Chief Minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav from the Grand Alliance. At the same time, Chirag Paswan five, deputy CM Sushil Modi four and Lalu Yadav three percent want to see him as the chief minister.

38 percent people in favor of NDA

According to the opinion poll, 38 per cent of the people are in favor of the NDA, while 32 per cent are in favor of the grand alliance. Also, six percent of the people want the next government in the state to be of the LJP.

What does another opinion poll say?

Earlier, Opinion poll was done by Times Now and C Voters for the Bihar assembly elections. This opinion poll also predicted the formation of the NDA government. According to the survey, NDA can win 160 seats out of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar. While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -led grand alliance can get 76 seats. Others have 7 seats, of which five can get LJP. If we talk about party wise seats, then BJP can get 85 seats in JDU, 70 seats in JDU and 5 seats for us and VIPs in 160 seats of NDA. At the same time, RJD can get 56 seats in the Grand Alliance, 15 seats for Congress and 5 seats for Left.