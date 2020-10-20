The decision of ‘Kaun Banega Chief Minister’ in Bihar will be done on November 10, but according to opinion poll, Nitish Kumar is still the first choice of the people of the state. At the same time, the people of the state have called the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav as the second choice. Aaj Tak news channel has surveyed in association with CSDS-Lokniti Opinion Poll. In this opinion poll, Nitish Kumar’s flame in Bihar is once again visible. In this opinion poll, 31 percent people have liked Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister.

According to opinion poll results, 5% of the people have agreed to Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi as Chief Minister, 4% to Chirag Paswan and 3% to Lalu Prasad Yadav. This opinion poll covered 148 booths in 37 assembly seats, of which 3731 people were spoken to. This opinion poll was conducted between 10 and 17 October.

Please tell that this time Bihar NDA consists of Nitish Kumar’s JDU, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hum and Mukesh Sahni’s VIP parties. The grand alliance includes Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD, Congress and CPI Male, CPI and CPM. The Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) has a coalition of Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, Mayawati’s BSP, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, Samajwadi Janata Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Democratic Party Socialist.

What does another opinion poll say?

Earlier, Opinion poll was done by Times Now and C Voters for the Bihar assembly elections. This opinion poll also predicted the formation of the NDA government. According to the survey, NDA can win 160 seats out of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar. While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -led grand alliance can get 76 seats. Others have 7 seats, of which five can get LJP. If we talk about party wise seats, then BJP can get 85 seats in JDU, 70 seats in JDU and 5 seats for us and VIPs in 160 seats of NDA. At the same time, RJD can get 56 seats in the Grand Alliance, 15 seats for Congress and 5 seats for Left.