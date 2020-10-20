Bihar Vidhansabha Chunav has just a few days left to vote for the Bihar Assembly Election. Meanwhile, Lokniti-CSDS has done the Bihar Assembly Election Opinion Poll. In this poll, Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) may be satisfied that his government will be formed again in the state, but at the same time it has become clear in the poll that his popularity has decreased compared to before.In the Lokniti-CSDS Survey, the NDA led by Nitish Kumar seems to get a clear majority. The NDA is projected to get 133–143 seats. The Grand Alliance is expected to get 88-98 seats, LJP 2-6 seats and others 6 to 10 seats. It is understood from this that NDA government can come to Bihar this time too and if everything happens under the current announcements, then Nitish Kumar will again become the Chief Minister.

Bihar Election Opinion Poll: Should CM Nitish get another chance? People gave shocking response

Nitish Kumar first choice for the post of CM

The poll covered 148 booths in 37 assembly seats out of which 3731 people were spoken to. In the opinion poll, Nitish Kumar remains the first choice for the Chief Minister but RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is not far from them. Nitish Kumar is the first choice of people as Chief Minister in the Lokniti-CSDS survey. He is at number one with 31 percent choice, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav second with 27 percent choice, LJP chief Chirag Paswan third with 5 percent and BJP leader Sushil Modi fourth with 4 percent choice. Are in place.