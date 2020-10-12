According to a survey conducted for the Bihar assembly elections, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government can be formed once again in the state. Times Now and Sea Voters have faced some similar data in the open poll. According to the survey, NDA can win 160 seats out of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -led grand alliance can get 76 seats. Others can get 7 seats, of which five can get to LJP. If we talk about party wise seats, BJP can get 85 seats in JDU, 70 seats in JDU and 5 seats for us and VIP in 160 seats of NDA. At the same time, RJD can get 56 seats in the Grand Alliance, 15 seats for Congress and 5 seats for Left.

Voters were also questioned in this survey conducted for the Bihar Assembly Election, which has revealed the answer. People were asked in the survey, which is the most important issue for them in this election? In response to which about 49 percent people said that the biggest issue for them is job. At the same time, electricity, water and road is the issue for 12.9 percent people. Corruption was the issue for 8.7 per cent of the people, while women safety was for 7.1 per cent and education for 6.7 per cent.

Also Read- Bihar Election 2020: In the first phase, on an average 15 candidates in each assembly, 1065 candidates in 71 seats are in the fray.

At the same time, in response to the question about the performance of the current Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, 43.6 per cent people have said bad, while 29 per cent people have said good and 27.5 per cent people have given average. In response to a question mainly about how Nitish Kumar’s performance is rated, 28.2 percent people have described it as good. 42 per cent of the people reported poor and 29.2 per cent rated Nitish Kumar’s performance as average. At the same time, the answer to the question of who is preferred as Chief Minister, 32 per cent people have accepted the name of Nitish Kumar, second place 17.6 per cent took the name of Tejashwi Yadav and 12.5 per cent took the name of Sushil Modi.

Times Now-Voter Bihar Opinion Poll

Total Seat-243

NDA-160

BJP – 85

JDU 70

We, VIP-5

UPA 76

RJD- 56

Congress-15

Left-5

Other-7 (LJP 5)

NDA leads in ABP and C voter open poll

Earlier, in a survey conducted by ABP News and Sea Voters, the NDA was expected to return to power again. At the same time, the RJD-led grand alliance was seen behind. In this survey, NDA can get 141 to 161 seats. The UPA can get 64 to 84 seats. The remaining parties were estimated to have 13 to 23 seats.

Explain that there will be three phases of voting for Bihar elections. The first phase will be voted on October 28, the second phase will be voted on November 03 and the third and last phase will be voted on November 07. The results will be out on 10 November. Many special precautions will be taken in the elections going to be held in the Corona era. The Election Commission has made special arrangements for this. With the announcement of election dates, the model code of conduct has come into force in the state. Let us know that the term of Bihar Legislative Assembly is ending on 29 November.

Also read- Bihar Election 2020: Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s wife withdrew her name

In the first phase, voting will be held in 71 seats in 16 districts. For this, 31 thousand polling stations will be built. In the second phase, polling will be held in 94 seats in 17 districts. For this, 42 thousand polling stations will be built. Polling will be held in 78 seats in 15 districts in the third and final phase. In the last phase, voters will be able to vote at 33.5 thousand polling stations.