Times Now and C Voters have conducted an Opinion Poll for Bihar Vidhan Sabha 2020 (Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020). According to this opinion poll, Bihar may once again form the NDA government under Nitish Kumar. According to the Times Now-C voter open poll, the NDA can win 160 seats in Bihar elections. Whereas RJD-led Mahagathbandhan can have 76 seats in its account.

Talking of seats, NDA can win 38 out of 52 seats in Magadh region in Times Now-Sea Voter Open Poll. While the grand alliance is expected to get 14 seats in the account. At the same time, out of 48 seats in Bhojpur region, NDA is expected to get 35 seats and Mahagathbandhan will get 13 seats.

If we talk about the Ang Kshetra of Bihar, there is a possibility of a collision in the 23 seats here. According to the Times Now-C voter opinion poll, the NDA is expected to get 12 seats from the Anga area while the Grand Alliance has 11 seats. Apart from this, NDA is expected to get 32 ​​seats from Mithila and 11 for UPA, 9 for NDA from Seemanchal and 14 for UPA and 34 from NDA from Tirhut and 13 for UPA.

Actually, the sea voters have done this survey from 1 to 10 October. A total of 12,843 people have been consulted in this. The survey has been done on the phone. C voters have known the opinion of people in all 243 seats of Bihar for this. After all, whose government does he want in Bihar. Also what are the issues before them. The people of Bihar have answered with impunity on all the questions. According to estimates, the trend is towards the NDA alliance.