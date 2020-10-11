Highlights: In Madhubani, woman gave poison to family members in tea, also drank herself

Woman’s brother-in-law died during treatment, treatment of remaining members

Police team rushed to the spot as soon as information was received, engaged in the investigation of the case

Woman accused of poisoning family due to illicit relationship

Madhubani

In Bihar, a woman gave poison to tea to five members of her family. He himself drank this poisonous tea. It is being told that due to illicit relationship, the woman gave poisoned tea to the family for drinking. In this, the accused’s brother-in-law died. The rest are being treated in the hospital. His condition is also said to be critical. The police has started investigating the matter as soon as the information is received.

The whole matter is from Sadullahapur area of ​​Bisfi police station in Madhubani district. It is being told that Chanda Devi, a woman living here, gave poison to her mother-in-law, brother-in-law, along with her three sons, in tea due to illicit relationship. He himself also drank poisoned tea. After this, his condition started deteriorating. He was rushed to DMCH Hospital with the help of locals. Where the woman’s brother-in-law Santosh died. The remaining members are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Also read: – Bihar BJP president’s warning to ‘rebels’ – If not return by October 12, party will take action



According to the information, the condition of two sons of the woman is also said to be critical due to the effect of poisonous tea. There is some improvement in the health of three others, including women. His condition is out of danger. At present, the police reached the spot after informing about the case. Simultaneously started investigation of the case. Right now the police is trying to find out why the woman gave poison to the family members. Also, the police said that action will be taken on the basis of the complaint.