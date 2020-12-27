Highlights: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaks silence on JDU’s breakdown in Arunachal Pradesh

Nitish Kumar said – tried to break our morale, but we do not panic

RCP Singh has been given the command of the party very carefully: Nitish Kumar

Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) broke his silence even after 6 JDU MLAs joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. In the JDU National Executive meeting on Sunday, Nitish Kumar said that 6 out of 7 JDU MLAs were sacked in Arunachal. One MLA left is sitting in the meeting here. Many people have told me many things. An attempt was made to break our morale. But we do not panic.

Could not see all the work of the party properly: CM Nitish

Nitish Kumar said, “I did not want to become the national president of the party even in 2015. But Sharad Yadav ji had forcibly made the president.” On handing over the command of the party to RCP Singh, CM Nitish said, “RCP Singh has been given the command of the party very carefully because he was not able to see all the work of the party properly while being the chief minister. And to the state as well. So RCP Babu is entrusted with the task of expanding the organization. RCP Babu will see this work properly. “

JDU will soon merge several parties: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that in 2014, Sharad Yadav had said that the organization should be expanded by merging several parties with JDU. At that time Sharad Yadav did not listen, he said the right thing. Now RCP Babu has the responsibility of completing this work. In the coming days, several parties will merge in JDU. They are in talks.

JDU hurt over Arunachal Pradesh case: KC Tyagi

Earlier, the JDU national spokesperson said that the party has expressed deep anger over the Arunachal Pradesh issue. This is not good for coalition politics. All the constituent parties should follow the Atal religion of Atal Bihari. He said that instead of inducting JDU MLAs in the Council of Ministers in Arunachal Pradesh, he joined the party. JDU never did this in Bihar. JDU is hurt over Arunachal Pradesh case.

Nitish Kumar is a leader of credit, not number strength: KC Tyagi

KC Tyagi said that Nitish Kumar will work for the party in other states as well. He said that Nitish Kumar is a leader of credit, not a force of numbers. Nitish Kumar’s leadership and aura should not be judged on the basis of numbers. He said that there is no dispute about the alliance in Bihar. Our mind is sad about the developments in Arunachal Pradesh.