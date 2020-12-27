Around 6 criminals who came to Samastipur in Bihar (Firing in Samastipur) furiously created Tandava. He fired indiscriminately and killed the operator of the cock farm (Farmer Killed in Bihar). After the incident, the criminals fled on a bike and fled. The villagers reached the spot after hearing the sound of firing. He immediately informed the police, after which the police team reached the site of the incident. The police has started investigating the case.This sensational case is from Bhojpur village in Sarairanjan police station area. The deceased has been identified as Kedarnath Jha (50), son of the late Ram Prakash Jha. The deceased was sitting with his mother Anandi Devi in ​​the late evening near the rooster farm. Meanwhile, half a dozen armed criminals on three bikes reached there. A criminal called out Kedarnath Jha with a loud voice. On coming out, the criminals started firing indiscriminately at them. In this firing, two bullets hit the deceased’s head and two bullets hit the chest.

Also read: – Two Dalit brothers brutally beaten up, assailants put bike on body, one killed

Bike riders run rampage as soon as villagers arrive

On hearing the sound of gunfire, as soon as the villagers came out of the house, the criminals escaped riding on the bike from the spot. Villagers informed the local police about the incident. Police chief Sanjeev Kumar Chaudhary reached the scene of the incident along with the police force as soon as he got information about the incident. He started investigating the matter by taking the body.

Patna: Revealed attack on father of former PAX president, 3 arrested including Nepali shooter

Police engaged in the investigation of the case

The police team has sent the dead body to the Samastipur Sadar Hospital for postmortem. A number of kiosks have also been recovered from the opportunity in the police investigation. The cause of the incident is being told to the earlier rivalry. At present, the police team has started investigating the case.