Two people were killed after a dispute in two different areas of Bihar, while one person was seriously injured. These incidents have taken place in Arwal and Vaishali. A police officer said that there was a quarrel between two people over the removal of livestock in Nagar police station area of ​​Arwal district. The dispute increased so much that the fight reached a standstill.In this incident in Baloo Bigha village, a group beat up two people fiercely. In which one person was killed, another youth was injured. Municipal police station in-charge Shambhu Paswan said that a youth named Vinod Singh died in the clash. The other man is seriously injured. He has been sent to the hospital for treatment. He said that the police are investigating the matter after reaching the spot. There has been tension in the village since this incident.

60-year-old man killed by beating in Vaishali

The second case of beating and beating is of Vidupur police station area of ​​Vaishali district. According to the police, Rajendra Rai (60), a resident of Qutubpur village, got into a dispute with Vijay Rai of the village over something late on Sunday night. After this, Vijay Rai and his supporters beat Rajendra Rai fiercely, which led to his death on the spot. At present, the police have registered a case and started further action.

(With input from IANS)