Unscrupulous criminals killed two people, including an absconding accused, in the murder case of Gopalganj on Saturday evening after firing them in Samur Bazar on the UP-Bihar border. Dharmendra Yadav, son of Kali Yadav, resident of Majhwaliya village of Vijayjaypur police station, and elderly Ram Dayal Chauhan, resident of Bungalow Tola of Patherwan police station in Kushinagar district of UP, were told. After the incident, the bike riders escaped towards Kateya of Gopalganj while firing criminals.

After the murder, the angry people closed the Samur Bazar and created a ruckus against the UP Police by keeping both the bodies on the road. During this, there was also noose with the Samur Chowki, Patherwan and Tamukahi Police. On receiving information about the incident, Kushinagar police captain Vinod Kumar Singh reached the spot and assured to suspend all the policemen of the Samur check post, seeing the anger of the people against the police.

Police took the bodies of both of them after about three hours and sent them for postmortem. The reason for the murder is said to be old enmity. According to the police, the bike riders had come to kill the culprit Dharmendra Yadav, in which elderly Ram Dayal Chauhan was shot dead while intervening.

High alert on UP-Bihar border

After the incident, the police of both the states have increased the vigil on the border. The police of Katiya, Bhore, Kuchayakot and Vijayapura police stations of Kushinagar, Deoria and Gopalganj in UP started investigating the vehicles coming and going. UP police have also approached the Gopalganj police officials and sought cooperation in the investigation and action.

Dharmendra lived in maternal uncle’s house in Katya

Other members of the family of the young man who was shot and killed in Samur Bazar have been sent to the jail, arrested in connection with the Vijayjipur police murder case. The deceased had a murder case when the injured died during a fight in a land dispute. Due to which the police escaped from the custody and lived in the house of his maternal uncle in Machwan of Katya police station.

Dharmendra murdered by calling on phone



The witness and cousin Sharada Nand Yadav, a resident of Datapatti, Katteya, who was with the deceased after the murder, told the police that someone from Vijayjipur received a call. In which he was asked to sit in the Samur Bazar and negotiate to settle the murder case. So Dharmendra took his cousin Shardanand to Samur Bazar by bike. On reaching the market, the criminals already ambushed and started firing bullets. In which Sharadananda escaped after saving his life.