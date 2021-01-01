A shocking case has come to light in Bihar where a man has been so upset by the torture of his wife that he hatched his own murder plot. The entire case is of Durgavati police station in Kaimur district. However, as soon as the police came to know about the case, they disclosed it within a few hours. The police team also recovered the accused husband who was plotting his own murder.Police said Pradeep Kumar Ram (37) was recovered from Jamania area of ​​Ghazipur district in UP and brought to his house on Friday. During this interrogation of the police, Pradeep told how he hatched the whole conspiracy? Pradeep said he bought goat blood from a meat shop for Rs 40 and spilled it on his bed. Which made everyone think that he was murdered. Also, when the body was not found, people felt that his body was thrown somewhere else.

Pradeep’s wife Pratibha is a teacher in a government school

It is being told that Pradeep’s wife Pratibha (33) is a teacher in a government school in Kaimur. Virender Kumar, SHO (in-charge) of Durgavati police station, told TOI over phone on Friday that an FIR was registered against Pradeep on charges of conspiracy to commit a murder. A bond paper has also been filled for not taking such a step again.

Police sent Pradeep home, also gave special instructions to his wife

SHO Virendra Kumar said that on 30 December, Pratibha filed an FIR alleging that her body was dumped somewhere after the murder of her husband. The SHO said that Pradeep has alleged that Pratibha used to harass her for financial and other matters. Because of which he took this step. Presently, the police sent Pradeep home along with completing the necessary legal process. However, earlier she also advised Pratibha not to torture her husband.

Police told how the whole case was revealed

The SHO said that when we got a case related to Pradeep’s murder, we started an investigation in the surrounding area. Through this, it can be known that there is no body of any person. In this investigation, the police found a water bottle in an empty factory premises half a kilometer away from Pradeep’s house with blood stains.

After this, the matter became more suspicious. Investigation revealed that the blood of the bottle and the blood on the bed are the same. After which the police intensified the investigation. Meanwhile, a person was reported in Jamania area who looked like Pradeep. The police immediately sent the team and apprehended this person and during interrogation, the whole matter was revealed.