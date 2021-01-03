Highlights: Purnia DM Rahul Kumar lost engagement ring

Even today, honesty is alive inside people. An example has been cited by a manager of KFC outlets. Due to this, Rahul Kumar, District Magistrate of Purnia district of Bihar, praised the manager and gave full marks for his honesty. Actually, the lost engagement ring of DM Sahib was returned to him.

Rahul Kumar, the District Magistrate of Bihar’s Purnia district, got engaged a few days ago, whose ring he was wearing in his hand. On Saturday 2 January, DM Saheb went to have dinner with his friends at KFC in Delhi. After having dinner, DM Rahul Kumar left KFC and reached his home. At night, he realized that the engagement ring had been lost from his finger. The engagement ring before the wedding lost DM Saheb’s restless night.

DM Saheb got an engagement ring back like this

On Sunday, January 3, DM Rahul Kumar’s restlessness then went away. Actually, DM Sahib’s friend Gaurav went back to the same KFC. Seeing this, the manager of Suman recognized him there and informed him that the ring of a friend who came with him had fallen there. Suman returned the ring to them. Gaurav informed the DM about the ring.

DM shared the joy of getting the ring back on Twitter

Purnia DM Rahul Kumar was happy to get the ring back on his Twitter tweet. Rahul Kumar wrote- “The new year has started with a positive story for him. Yesterday he went to eat at KFC in Connaught Place, Delhi and the engagement ring fell there. Today the manager of the same KFC outlet Suman Has returned this ring to his friend Gaurav. Full marks for honesty to the manager of the KFC outlet. “