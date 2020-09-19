Shivhar

Big news is coming from Bihar’s Shivhar, where the ruling JDU MLA Mohammad Sarfuddin has been attacked with a fatal attack. According to the information, some miscreants suddenly attacked Mohammad Sarfuddin’s car with sticks and sticks on Friday night. Due to which his car was damaged. It is being told that the JDU MLA himself had to run and save his life.

Attackers attacked with sticks

There is political mercury in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. All the major political parties are engaged in strategic preparations. In such a situation, JDU MLA from Shivahar, Mo. The news of the attack on Sarfuddin is shocking. It is being told that the MLAs were returning to their homes late Friday night by attending a private program from Mesoutha village of Shivhar. Meanwhile, the attackers on the way carried out this incident.

Police arrested 4 accused

The police team including Shivhar DSP reached the spot as soon as the JDU MLA was informed of the attack. Taking immediate action, the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested by the police. The matter is currently being investigated.