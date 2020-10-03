BJP member Sanjay Paswan Rashtriya may go on to become the chairman of the Scheduled Castes Commission. His seat for this post is considered almost book. The names of many leaders were coming up for this post but Sanjay Paswan may be in this position.Sources said that the Dalit leader of Bihar is being considered seriously to lead the panel. Which has not been formed since the term of office-bearers, which ended four months ago. Paswan was a minister in the Vajpayee government and also served as the chairman of the BJP’s SC cell. He is currently an MLC in Bihar.

In the wake of the Hathras rape-murder, the Central Government wants to constitute the post at the earliest to reconstitute the Commission with a Chairman, Vice-Chairman and four members. Which has brought the vacancy of the constitutional panel in the public eye. It was reported by TOI that apart from the NCSC, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and the National Safai Karamcharis Commission are also vacant pending reorganization for more than six months.