In Muzaffarpur, Naxalites have sent a threatening letter to a contractor seeking a levy. Naxalites have asked the contractor to pay 50 thousand levy every month. They have been threatened with consequences if they do not agree. The contractor has given a written complaint to the Gaighat police station.Mohammad Moim’s son Mohammed Soim has been killed by his own younger brother Mohammad Azam in Ward 6 of Salpur Panchayat in Goradih Police Station area of ​​Bhagalpur. In this regard, the wife of the deceased Mohammad Soim said that there was a minor dispute about water filling. But at the same time, on the escalation of the dispute, Mohammed Azam murdered her husband with glue. On the other hand, soon after getting information about the matter, Goordih police station in-charge Ashutosh Kumar reached the spot and took the body in his possession. At the same time, the police station has said that the accused should be arrested very soon.

LIVE 7:00 AM – Badla Weather in Bihar

The weather suddenly changed in most districts of Bihar since Monday night. There have been rains in many districts including the capital Patna. There is still a thick cloud in the sky.