Patna: Bihar’s DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has taken VRS amidst rumors of contested assembly elections. Suddenly their VRS is the subject of discussion all over the state. Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey has given his first response by tweeting from his official Twitter account.

Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted, I will come live on my social media account at 6 pm on 23 September. A caption has also been given above the message, in which it is written – My story, my words …

Gupteshwar Pandey can contest elections from Buxar seat

SK Singhal has been given the charge of DGP in place of Gupteshwar Pandey. It is being said that Gupteshwar Pandey can contest the Bihar Assembly elections. They can get tickets from Buxar seat. Recently, he had a closed-door meeting with the JDU District President of Buxar.

This was said about going into politics

On Monday, when Gupteshwar Pandey was asked about going into politics after retirement, he said, “Is it a sin to go to politics after retirement?” Is misconduct? Or is it wrong? Due to politics, there is executive, legislature.

Assembly elections to be held in Bihar in October-November

Assembly elections are going to be held in Bihar in October-November. In this case, the market of speculation is hot. Specifically, many speculations are being made on the claim of seats. Meanwhile, a speculation was also being made that Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP of Bihar Police, could try his luck in Bihar Assembly elections. However, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has put an end to all the speculations himself.

Gupteshwar Pandey has worked in 26 districts of Bihar

Gupteshwar Pandey is a 1987 batch IPS officer, he was born in 1961 in Gerua, a small village in Buxar district. After passing the first class in class 12, Pandey enrolled in Patna University. IRS was formed in 1986. At that time, he was not satisfied with this job, he again took the UPSC examination and became an IPS. In 31 years of service, Gupteshwar Pandey has worked as ASP, SP, SSP, DIG, IG, ADG in 26 districts of Bihar.

