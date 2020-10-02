Highlights: Gang rape of Dalit minor in Gaya, Bihar, victim hanged

While returning from the birthday party, the gangsters committed the crime

The victim hanged after returning home, died in hospital

Family members filed a complaint against the accused, police engaged in investigation

After the brutality of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the anger of the people across the country has grown. Demonstrations are continuing from place to place. At the same time, there is a demand for the harshest punishment for the culprits. Despite this, they are not taking the name of being less in terms of harassment of women and girls. In Ganga, Bihar, a gang-rape of a Mahadalit minor girl has come to light, in which the victim committed suicide.

Incident while returning from birthday party

It is being told that the victim had gone to attend a birthday party in the village. While returning from there, some boys stopped the minor girl on the way. He then took him to a deserted place outside the village and carried out the crime. On the other hand, the victim’s family got upset over their daughter not reaching home till late night and started looking for her. Meanwhile, somehow the minor victim reached her home crying.

The victim hanged in the house, died in hospital

It is being told that the victim was so much hurt by this incident that she went quietly to a room and swung on the noose. When the family did not get any call from him for a long time, he broke the door and went inside. Stunned to see his daughter’s condition in the room. He immediately took down the daughter and took her to a local hospital. However, in view of the victim’s critical condition, she was referred to PMCH. The family took him to Patna, but he died during treatment.

Family members filed a complaint against the accused

The sensational case of gang rape of a Dalit minor belongs to the Konch police station area. The family members have lodged a complaint to reach the police station to punish the poor people involved in the case. It is being told that in this, three accused have been named and a case has been registered against an unknown. The police have started investigating the case by recording the statement of the victim’s family.