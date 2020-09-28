Highlights: Flood side effects in Gopalganj

Poisonous mountain snakes swept through the district with the flow of Gandak

60 people died of snake bite in a week, four including two innocent people died

36 patients admitted in 6 days in Sadar Hospital alone

Gopalganj

The incidence of snakebite has increased in the district after the floods in Gopalganj in Bihar recently. According to government figures, there have been 36 snakebite incidents in just 6 days. In which four people including two innocent children have died. These government figures have been taken from the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital. On the other hand, if we talk about non-governmental figures, then about 60 cases of snakebite have been reported in the district in a week.

Increased incidence of snake bite in the district

Floods have been wreaking havoc in several areas of Gopalganj for nearly two and a half months. According to the information, during this time many poisonous snakes have also come here in the flood waters. Due to these snakes, the incidence of snake bite has also increased continuously in the district. Despite this, the Gopalganj Health Department is not ready to take lessons. There is a lack of antivenum injection of snakebite. There is a lack of snakebite injection not only in PHC but also in Sadar Hospital.

Health department does not have antivenum injection

The difficulty of patients not getting this injection is increased, many times they die or they have to buy an injection from the market at an expensive price. At the same time, it was claimed by the District Health Department that sufficient stock of snakebite will be stocked in the district before the flood. According to the statistics of the emergency ward of the Sadar Hospital, 36 patients have been admitted here for snake bite in 6 days. About 6 patients have succumbed to snakebite every day.

4 including two children died due to snake bite

According to non-governmental data, 60 people have fallen victim to snakebite in a week. In which 4 people including two children have died of snakebite in different police station areas. An 8-year-old child has died in Savanha, Phulwaria. Chandan Kumar of Hajiyapur of Nagar police station area, Mamta Kumari of Mohammadpur and Meena Devi of Banjari Tola of Nagar police station have been admitted to Sadar Hospital after snake bite. CS Dr TN Singh was talked about the lack of antivenum injection in the hospital, he refused to say anything.