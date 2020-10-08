The process of nomination for the election of the assembly constituency to be held in the first phase of Bihar Assembly (Bihat Election 2020) ended on 8 October. Altogether 138 people have filed nomination papers from the assembly constituency of Bhojpur district. There are a total of seven assembly constituencies in Bhojpur district, in which Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate had won in five assembly constituencies in the last election, while one seat was won by the ruling Dal candidate while CPI Male candidate won one seat. Was registered

This time, if we talk about seat sharing for the assembly elections, then BJP (BJP) and 3 seats JDU have got four seats in the NDA alliance. At the same time, among the candidates of Mahagathbandhan, three seats of Bhojpur district (Bhojpur) have gone to the CPI (Male) account. At the same time, RJD (RJD) candidates are contesting on four seats. If we talk about Bhojpur district, JDU candidates are contesting on Agiaon Vidhan Sabha constituency, Jagdishpur assembly seat and Sandesh Vidhan Sabha. For those whose game has deteriorated, Chirag’s candidates have plunged into the electoral arena with full force.

Message assembly

First of all we are talking about Sandesh Vidhan Sabha, where RJD candidate Arun Yadav defeated BJP’s Sanjay Singh Tiger in the last election. At the same time, RJD has given his wife a ticket in place of Arun Yadav, who is absconding in one case and she has been fielded. Former MLA Bijendra Yadav is hammering against JDU ticket against him. At the same time, the LJP (LJP) also took the contest by bringing the former BJP leader and strong candidate Svekta Panchayat of Sakskar Panchayat in the poll arena to spoil the game of Nitish Kumar on the Sandesh assembly seat. Is made triangular. Encouraged by the public support being received as a LJP candidate, Sveta Singh is ready to give a new message.

Ethnic Equation of Sandesh Vidhan Sabha

If you consider the message of the assembly caste equation, then the maximum 75 thousand Yadav voters, besides 60 thousand Rajput voters, there are 20 thousand Bhumihar voters. Bhumihar voters remain in the role of a decider in the election ‘war’ here, but there is a direct contest between RJD and LJP as LJP candidate Sveta Singh jumped into the election field. Voters are also seen to be mobilizing in favor of LJP.

These are the issues of the message assembly in the eyes of the people

The famous farmer leader of Sandesh assembly constituency, Prof. Devendra Singh alias Kisan Chacha, told that no one did anything for the message, except for some of the MLAs who became here since independence, whether it was farmers’ problems, health problems. Or school college. Everyone has cheated. But this time the people of the message will give a different message, which will become a history in Bihar.

At the same time, if the message was believed by Kaushalendra Kumar Singh, the young social worker of Baga Panchayat, he said that the message has sent more than one socialist to be an MLA from here, but after 90s, all those MLAs, Did nothing for the region. The Dehua Pump Scheme which would prove to be a boon for the farmers of the entire district and was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. So far, one brick has not been added after the foundation stone, which is quite unfortunate. But this time, the people of the message will send the public representative from here who can do the most development of the message.

Non-assembly

At the same time, speaking of the Agiaon assembly of Bhojpur district, the ruling party MLA Prabhunath Prasad is now in the seat, he defeated Shivesh Kumar of BJP in the last election. But this time again, trusting his MLA, Nitish Kumar has sent him to the elections but from here the candidate of the Grand Alliance is Manoj Manzil from CPI Male. Also, being the only reserved seat of the district, the RLSP has also made the case interesting by taking down its candidate here. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan has set the entire plan to spoil Nitish Kumar’s game here by taking Rajeshwar Paswan as the LJP candidate from here.

Ethnic Equation of Agian Vidhan Sabha

If we look at the caste equation, in 2010, the MLA became BJP’s Shivesh Kumar before the Agia Vidhan Sabha came into existence after cutting Piro and some part of Jagdishpur Assembly. In the caste equation here, Rajput voters are 30 thousand, Yadav voters are 60 thousand, Backward, backward minority 60 thousand and Bhumihar voters are 25 thousand. The Paswan voter is also around 20 thousand. This time in LJP, LJP has played bet on Rajeshwar Paswan to spoil JDU’s game. It is believed that the resentment against Nitish of the golden voters can benefit LJP here. Due to this, Chirag is seen making trouble here for Nitish.

Issues of non-legislative assembly

Suryakant Pandey, a prominent social activist who has been fighting all the time for farmers in the area of ​​Agian Vidhan Sabha, believes that after 10 years of the existence of this new assembly, the problems remain, whether it is agricultural problem, health problem. Whether it is the problem of school or college, all the problems of Jagdishpur assembly are prevalent. No legislator can think of a solution to these problems. Due to which this assembly constituency has stood in the category of backward assembly constituency. If Suryakant Pandey believes, this time the people here have thought of doing something new so that this assembly can get a new identity.

Triangular fight on Jagdishpur assembly seat

Now let’s talk about Jagdishpur, the most popular and hot seat of Bhojpur district, from where the Janata Dal U (JDU) has relied on the famous head of the Dawa Panchayat, Shushma Lata. At the same time, former Bihar government minister Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, who has been active in Jagdishpur for the last 5 years, is desperate to get two hands from JDU and RJD (RJD) in the election ground under the banner of LJP. The identity of Jagdishpur Assembly, especially Jagdishpur Nagar, which was known as the birthplace of 1857 superintendent Bir Bankura Babu Kuwar Singh, has not yet been recognized. People of Jagdishpur are very angry about this. This time the battle in Jagdishpur assembly is looking triangular. Bhagwan Singh has been directly targeting Nitish’s ‘arrow’ with the help of Kushwaha Bangla, while he made it difficult for the JDU candidate. In the last election, RJD candidate Ram Vishnu Singh Lohia defeated Sanjay Mehta of RLSP. This time, in the changed situation, LJP has made a lot of preparations for JDU by putting down a strong candidate here and making their way difficult.

Ethnic Equation of Jagdishpur Assembly

Looking at the caste equation, the maximum number of voters of the Yadav community is more here. There are only 55,000 voters. The same number of Kushwaha voters is around 45 thousand and Rajput voters are said to be around 30 thousand. At the same time, the votes of 15 thousand Bhumihar class are still in Jagdishpur. Also, the number of backward, extremely backward votes is around 60 thousand and the number of minority voters is 15 thousand. Overall, voters of the same society can prove to be the trump card for any candidate in Jagdishpur. Who will be the next MLA of Jagdishpur will be decided in the coming days, but it has made it difficult for Nitish Kumar’s candidate after Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha jumped from LJP in the election.

Jagdishpur Assembly Issues

Jagdishpur has been known for his identity right from the beginning, if Jagdishpur is well-known social activist and Professor Tajuddin Mansuri, no matter who the government was, MLA, whatever, but the honor that Babu Kunwar Singh should get has not been found till date. Babu Kunwar Singh is remembered only on 24 April and when the election comes, the leaders start remembering him. But this time the public is aware and the public will send the same MLA from Jagdishpur who will make the most development of Jagdishpur and realize Babu Kunwar Singh’s dream.

Brahmapur seat in Buxar district collides with a thorn

Let us now talk about the Brahmapur seat of Baba Brahmeshwar Nath in Buxar district, which is currently occupied by RJD MLA Shambhu Nath Yadav. In the last election she defeated MLA Dilmani Mishra, a BJP candidate and former chairperson of the Women’s Commission, and became an MLA. Talking about the historical city of Baba Brahmeshwar Nath, in the British era, the work of breaking the temple and building a road was going on and for that the temple was being broken. Then Baba Brahmeshwar Nath told the British officers not to break the temple in a dream. But he was not agreeing when the elderly priest of the temple gave him time for the night and said that this work which you are doing, this work is not possible because the grace of Baba Barmeshwar Nath is very incomparable. All the British officers said that we will consider them only when the door of your temple goes west to east and this historic miracle happened in the night and the door of the temple went west from east. After which the British officers stopped building the road there.

Ethnic equation of Brahmapur seat

This time the Brahmapur seat has gone to the CBIP i.e. Mukesh Sahni’s party quota. Where Jairam Chaudhary of the party is pushing the electoral rhythm. This assembly, once known as Bhumihar-dominated area, is once again in the RJD candidate Shambhu Nath Yadav ground and Jai Ram Chaudhary as India candidate is confident of winning over the voters of his Sahni community. But this time in this assembly of about 65 thousand Bhumihar voters, LJP playing a big card, has prepared the former Legislative Councilor of Buxar Bhojpur and Hulas Pandey coming from Bhumihar Samaj in the field of Barhapur to give a befitting reply to Nitish Kumar . On the day of nomination, Jansailab has given a new message for Chirag Paswan and Hulas Pandey.

If we talk about the caste equation, then the Yadav voters around 40 thousand, the number of Sahni votes is around 35 thousand. Apart from this, the number of backward caste backward votes is around 50 thousand. After LJP jumped into the electoral fray, the battle for the sitting sitting MLA of Brahmapur Assembly and party candidate for VIP has become very tough.

Bhumihar dominated Brahmapur seat issues

If the youth social activists Vinay Kumar Pandey and Hanuman Pandey, resident of Simri village of Brahmapur assembly constituency, the people of this society have won only 2 times in this Bhumihar dominated assembly. After that every time people have worked to win the other caste by splitting here, but this time the situation has changed. People are not happy with the work done by Nitish Kumar and the people of the entire assembly have decided to vote for the LJP candidate and send it to the assembly. At the same time, the popular LJP candidate, Hulas Pandey, is trying to conquer the fort of Brahmapur with full power.

LJP’s Hulas Pandey shows strength in nomination

In the order of negotiations after nomination, Hulas Pandey has spoken of not being an MLA of Brahmapur assembly seat but a son of Brahmapur and brother of Brahmapur, to form a model assembly in the whole of Bihar. Hulas Pandey’s party workers have been engaged in election preparations for the last 2 years and this time everyone wants to change the history of Brahmapur this time, whether it is the pride of the elderly or the youth. The Bhumihar voter is in the role of adjudicator in the assembly, now the votes will be cast on the coming October 28 and the votes will be counted on November 10 and on the same day it will be decided who gets the crown of Brahmapur this time.