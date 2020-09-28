What is the reason for the infighting in NDA Talk about the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), then JDU and LJP are also important allies with BJP. All the three parties are constantly busy in the matter that the seats can be coordinated. But the situation has changed due to the changed attitude of LJP in NDA for some time. LJP chief Chirag Paswan is constantly targeting the JDU, an ally of the alliance. It was also discussed that the party can field candidates for 143 seats. Chirag Paswan was also retaliated by JDU. However, things have changed a little after the interruption by the BJP. Sources are telling that about 27 seats have been offered to LJP from BJP.

LJP According to the information, LJP President Chirag Paswan met BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday. During this, there has been a discussion on seat sharing. According to sources, some Legislative Council seats have been offered to LJP by the BJP with 27 assembly seats. As of now, nothing has been officially said by both the parties. But according to the information, LJP chief Chirag Paswan is trying to get more than 30 seats. For this reason, he also met JP Nadda. Also read: – One hour more voting, corona patients will also be able to put those 5 things which will be first time in Bihar election

JDU JDU is trying to get maximum seats as the largest party in Bihar assembly elections. However, it is not yet clear how many seats JDU wants. It is getting information that JDU is likely to get 103 seats the most. On the other hand, JDU has demanded more seats, but it has also been said to do the seat-sharing formula like 2010. JDU and BJP contested together during the 2010 assembly elections, at that time JDU 141 and BJP contested 102 seats. In this election, JDU won 115 seats and BJP won 91 seats. This time, due to the LJP in the alliance, the number of seats of both parties has been reduced. In the last assembly election, JDU contested along with RJD, at that time JDU contested 101 seats.

BJP There is no specific demand from the BJP regarding the Bihar elections. The party is constantly being told that everything is going well in the NDA alliance. According to sources, BJP may field candidates for 101 seats in Bihar elections. JDU has been offered 103 seats. At the same time, there is talk of giving 27 seats to LJP. Right now everyone is waiting for the seat sharing final formula. Talk about the last election BJP contested together with LJP and RLSP. Later, JDU broke ties with the Grand Alliance and aligned with the BJP.

There is a screw on the seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance Talk about the Grand Alliance of Opposition parties, it has RJD, Congress along with CPI-ML. Apart from this, there are many teams including VIP, JMM. Kushwaha’s party RLSP was also involved in the alliance, but now there is suspense about it. This is because there is a discussion that Upendra Kushwaha may go to NDA. For the moment, know where the screw is involved in seat-sharing among the political parties of the Grand Alliance.

Congress The Congress has been offered about 58 seats in the Grand Alliance by RJD. Apart from this, the Congress has also said to give the seat of the by-election to RJD Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat. In any case, the RJD does not want the Congress to break away from the Grand Alliance. The RJD is doing everything possible to convince the Congress on the seat issue. At the same time, senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh has appealed to the Congress central leadership that the party should field candidates for at least 80 seats in Bihar. The screw is stuck about.

RJD RJD is trying to contest more than 150 seats in Bihar elections. However, as the largest party in the Grand Alliance, the party wants to take everyone along. On the other hand, Congress and CPI-ML are also in alliance and more and more seats are being demanded from them. This is the reason that the seat sharing formula has not been finalized yet. Right now, sources in RJD are telling that a decision will be taken on seat sharing soon.

Election in Bihar (Bihar Assembly Elections 2020) has been held, with the first phase voting on October 28. Despite this, no decision has been taken on the seat-sharing between the political parties involved in the two major coalitions of the province. Whether it is the ruling NDA coalition (NDA) or the Mahagathbandhan of the opposition parties, no seat sharing formula has been issued by anyone. However, both rounds of meetings and discussions are continuing. It is being said by political parties that soon the seats will be announced soon. But the question that arises is that where is the seat-sharing screw in both the factions, it is telling …