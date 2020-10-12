There is an irony associated with elections in Bihar and that caste is the only truth in Bihar. Here the votes in elections are very low depending on the issues and much more on the basis of caste. In the assembly elections from the beginning to the end, ethnicity is spoken. Whether it is about the candidate or the voter. The parties also field candidates by looking at caste. The seat of the Paliganj assembly is also not untouched by this. But this time the election has become quite different and interesting.

Amazing equation of astonishing candidature in Paliganj seat

The Paliganj seat not only changed the candidates but both alliances also changed their seats. While the JDU took the BJP quota seat for the current MLA from RJD, Jayawardhan Yadav for the Paliganj Assembly, the RJD, the grand alliance leader also gave up its traditional seat to the CPI (ML) to oust the JDU.

‘Student’ can spoil PaliganjAre ‘gurus’ games

Usha Vidyarthi’s name is taken from the tall leaders of Bihar BJP. Educationist Usha Vidyarthi has not only been an MLA from Paliganj, but she herself is also from this area. This time too, she was touring continuously in the area, as she fully expected that the BJP would give her the ticket. But at the last moment, when the seat was shifted from BJP to JDU, Usha Vidyarthi broke their old friendship and even took a ticket to Paliganj till Chirag Paswan’s LJP join. This has brought the electoral riot of Paliganj Assembly to an interesting point.

Paliganj seat equation

From 1952 to 2015, PaliGanj assembly seat has been occupied by Yadavs and Bhumihars. Here the number of Yadav voters is between 70-75 thousand, while on the second number there are 60-65 thousand Bhumihar voters. Kushwaha and Muslim have 20-20 thousand voters respectively. Apart from this, the number of Brahmins, Rajput and Kayastha voters (upper caste voters) is about 25-30 thousand. Meanwhile, 26% of the total electorate is Dalit and Mahadalit class. Being a Yadav dominated area, Yadav caste candidates have been a priority for all parties. Only the Yadav candidate has been fielded from both the Grand Alliance and the NDA. In such a situation, the battle has become trivial due to Dr. Usha Vidyarthi of Bhumihar caste.

In 2010, Usha Vidyarthi, on a BJP ticket, captured RJD candidate Jayawardhan Yadav (the current JDU candidate) from Patkhani De Paliganj. But the BJP did not give Usha Vidyarthi a ticket in the 2015 election to Rajanam Sharma. But they lost the election due to the wave of Ramjanam grand alliance and the seat went to Jayawardhan alias Bacha Yadav.

Silent voters of Paliganj

There is no shortage of electoral issues in Paliganj. Even today the problems of Paliganj are the same as they were a decade and a half ago. Issues arise as soon as elections come but issues have become secondary between voters and the acrobatics of the candidates and voter silence. Not all candidates consider the voter to be silent, that is, the voter is silent, because it is a sign of under-current. Meaning such a wave that moves but no one can see it. In such a situation, it is to be seen whether votes will fall in the name of issues in Paliganj or in the name of caste.