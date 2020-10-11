Muzaffarpur. JDU has fielded sitting Independent MLA Ashok Chaudhary from Kanti Assembly seat from Sakra Assembly seat in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. On Sunday, anger erupted between NDA activists and the public over Kanti MLA Ashok Kumar Chaudhary being nominated as a candidate from Sakra Assembly constituency. People here have taken a pledge on Sunday that the movement will continue till the candidate is replaced.

JDU and NDA activists held a meeting on Sunday and announced that from Monday, the district will sit on an indefinite strike at the JDU office. The meeting was led by state executive member Hariom Kushwaha, block president Sakra Ravibhushan, block president Muraul Devkumar Singh as well as organization in-charge Suresh Bhagat.

Lal Babu Ram of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won this seat in the 2015 assembly elections. He defeated Arjun Ram of BJP. This time, this seat has gone to JDU in seat sharing in NDA.

Earlier, JDU national president Nitish Kumar has fielded Manoj Kushwaha in the Meenapur assembly seat of Muzaffarpur. JDU workers in the area became very angry with this. The party has had to withdraw its ticket from Manoj Kushwaha following the displeasure of JDU workers.