Patna: Nominations for the second phase of Bihar elections will start from today. The last date of nomination will be 16 October. The second phase of polling will be held on November 3 in 94 seats in Gopalganj, East Champaran, Siwan, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Shivhar, Vaishali, Patna, Nalanda, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria and Bhagalpur. The results will be announced on 10 November. Let me tell you that there are three phases of voting in Bihar.

JDU, BJP, VIP and Jitan Ram Manjhi are contesting elections under NDA alliance in Bihar. At the same time, RJD, Congress and left parties are included in the grand alliance. LJP President Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting elections after separating from NDA. However, he has said that after the election, he will support the BJP and the LJP-BJP government will be formed in Bihar.

EC waived registration time for party for Bihar election

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Thursday, keeping in mind the restrictions imposed due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, said that now only seven days notice will have to be given to register new parties in the wake of Bihar elections. Previously, any front or group had to submit an application to the Election Commission within 30 days of its formation to register as a political party.

Those applying for registration will have to publish the proposed name of the party in two national and two local newspapers on two separate days. If anyone has objections to the registration of the proposed party, then they will have to file objection within 30 days of the publication of the notice. The commission says that this exemption in registration will be applicable till October 20, the last day of nomination for the last phase of elections.

