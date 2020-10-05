Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. So in the poster on the other side of the road, he is sitting with Chirag Paswan. People are surprised on the way… what is this game after all !! The voter of Bihar is nervous. He cannot understand anything. After all, whose side is the Prime Minister? Both Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan are in the NDA. JDU says our alliance is with BJP and not with LJP. LJP is saying that our relationship is just with BJP. Both Chirag and Nitish like Modi’s support.

This is the biggest religious problem of NDA in Bihar. Nitish Kumar on one side and Chirag Paswan on the other side. Chirag’s father Ram Vilas Paswan is in the hospital. They have been operated. Treatment is under way. Now let’s return to the real screw. Chirag has announced to contest every seat against JDU. The religion of the alliance says that PM Modi will also campaign for JDU. Will ask for votes for them. In such a situation, what will be their stand on the Lok Janshakti Party fighting elections against JDU. For the last few days, Chirag has spoken out against the Nitish government. He has written letters to the CM many times regarding the problem of dealing with Corona. He has described Nitish’s seven determination as Lalu Yadav’s agenda. Chirag is in full form against Nitish. We are ready for a cross-border battle.

Who is the biggest case with Modi?

From PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP President JP Nadda, everyone has said that NDA is contesting elections in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He is the face of our Chief Minister. But NDA’s other partner Chirag does not like Nitish’s face. They just like Modi. They consider PM as their leader. They want to form a government led by the BJP. Whereas BJP’s promise is to form a government under Nitish’s leadership.

The question is of the voters of Bihar. Those voters who are supporters of Narendra Modi. With whom should they go? BJP has further complicated the matter. Some say that BJP’s brain is behind Chirag’s game. This discussion is intensified among some JDU leaders. Nitish has told that Jitan Ram took Manjhi along at the behest of BJP. It is also about the Dalit vote. But with whom is Modi the biggest issue? BJP has to end this suspense. Otherwise, there may be a split of pro-Modi votes. It should not happen that neither Maya nor Ram. It is not possible that the BJP can ride two boats. Such a ride dips the boat. BJP will have to decide whether Modi should stay with Nitish on the poster or Chirag.

Also read-

Bihar Election: Screw can get stuck in this seat of Rohtas, two tough leaders of NDA face to face