new Delhi: Election dates have been announced in Bihar, but so far neither the NDA nor the UPA coalition can agree on their appearance and seat sharing formula. Meanwhile, a big news has come from the NDA camp that both the parties i.e. BJP and JDU can agree to contest on 50-50 percent seats. BJP will give seats to LJP with its quota, while JDU will give seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha.

On the other hand, LGP has demanded 27 seats from BJP, although according to BJP sources, it is proposed to give only 10 to 15 seats to LGP. Let us tell you that the LJP had demanded 43 assembly seats, but now the LJP has come down to 27 seats.

LJP Govind Ganj, Bisfi, Araria, Bahadurganj, Kishanganj, Amor, Balrampur, Madhepura, Alinagar, KOT, Baruraj, Garkha, Rajauli, Lalganj, Raj Pakkad, Tagara, Aloli, Kahalgaon, Maner, Dehri, Obra, Kutumba, Belaganj, Chakai, Sikandra, Jamui and Katoriya have demanded assembly seats. The LJP wants all these seats to be given to them under the seat sharing formula.

According to sources, BJP-JDU can fight on 50-50 percent of the 243 seats in Bihar Assembly, in such a case, BJP will contest in 121 assembly seats and JDU in 122 assembly seats. BJP can give 15 seats out of its 121 assembly seats to the maximum LJP, while JDU can give 5 to 8 seats out of its 122 assembly seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha.

However, BJP’s attempt is also that after giving seats to LJP and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha on the lines of Lok Sabha, BJP and JDU split half of the remaining seats, but JDU has not yet agreed on this Has gone, however, talks are still going on continuously between the four parties regarding the formula. According to sources, the seat sharing formula of NDA can take the final shape till 1 October.

read this also:

Sushant Singh’s two sisters, IPS brother-in-law and doctor will also be questioned under CBI investigation

Bihar election: strategy of pressure before final round talks in RJD-Congress, alliance seats will be announced this week