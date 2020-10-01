new Delhi: In Bihar NDA, it may take another 2-3 days to clear the picture on how long the seats will be divided. The matter is stuck on the number of seats given to all the three parties, but a big hurdle is not being able to agree on the seats that are preferred.

LJP sources say that their emphasis is on the number of seats this time as well as on who are being given seats. Party sources say that any seats given to them should be of their choice. Party sources have cited the list of 27 seats two days ago. Sources say that only 10 seats in this list were the party’s choice while the rest was given only to increase the number and the chances of winning them were slim.

Similarly, party sources cite the 42 seats given to the party during the 2015 assembly elections. He says that out of these seats, only 7 seats were for the likes of the party while the rest were given only for Khanapurti. In some of these seats, BJP had fielded its candidates, although the election symbol was of LJP. Party sources say that now only 7 seats were used, then what was the meaning of 42 seats?

Therefore, this time the party has placed a condition of choosing the seats of its choice with the number. Due to this condition also, there is a hindrance in finalizing the seat sharing and the matter is stuck. The party wants the seats to be divided into three categories. First, on which the victory in the alliance is confirmed. Second, where there is a collision for first and second place and third, where the probability of winning is negligible. According to sources, the party is ready to give it the three categories of seats, the only condition is that the party should be given the opportunity to choose all those seats.

