Highlights:
- How much Lalu and Nitish are in their districts
- Lalu Yadav always batting in Nitish’s stronghold
- Nitish has shown ‘Dum’ in Lalu’s Gopalganj
- Lalu’s Gopalganj 6 and Nitish’s Nalanda’s 7 seats
Elections are taking place amid the Corona epidemic. The equations have changed in 2020 compared to the 2015 assembly election. In 2015, Nitish-Lalu contested together. At that time Lalu Yadav was also out. The 2020 situation has changed. This time the competition is between Nitish and Lalu. However, Tejashwi Yadav is the face of Lalu Yadav’s party. But Nitish Kumar and BJP do not directly target Tejashwi in election rallies. In such a situation, we are going to tell you the record of the last 3 elections, what is the condition of his party and alliance in Lalu-Nitish’s home districts.
Nalanda is the home district of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. At the same time, Lalu Prasad’s home district is Gopalganj. Both of them kept a lot of focus on their home districts during their tenure. In such a situation, elections are also fought in the name of these leaders in their districts. Nitish has 7 assembly seats in Nalanda. At the same time, Lalu Yadav has 6 seats in Gopalganj. All the seats of JDU and RJD or their alliance partners in both the districts have been contesting the elections. First Lalu gets to know the condition of Yadav’s district. What has been their position there in the last 15 years.
Raut took a dig at the Bihar election, said – If the issues have decreased then we will send the parcel
JDU is in possession
Hathua assembly seat in Gopalganj district came into existence in 2010. There are a total of 2 lakh 73 thousand 416 voters, of which 1,40,483 are male and 1,32,926 are female. JDU has held this seat since 2010. In 2010, there was an alliance between JDU and BJP. RJD’s Rajesh Kumar Singh was defeated by Ramsevak Singh of JDU. In 2015, JDU and RJD had an alliance. The match was won by Ramsevak Singh.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Ramsevak Singh
|JDU
|57917
|Mahachandra Prasad Singh
|HAM (S)
|34917
|2010
|Ramsevak Singh
|JDU
|50708
|Rajesh Kumar Singh
|RJD
|27861
How are you in Bhore
In the last 15 years, 3 parties have got a chance on Bhore Assembly seat of Gopalganj. But this seat is dominated by RJD. In the 2005 assembly elections, Anil Kumar of RJD defeated BJP’s Indradev Manjhi from here. In 2010 Indradev Manjhi defeated RJD candidate Bachchan Das. In 2015, this seat went to the account of Mahagathbandhan Congress. Congress’s Anil Kumar defeated BJP’s Indradev Manjhi. In such a situation, this seat is near RJD +. There are a total of 3,19,449 voters here.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Anil Kumar
|INC
|74365
|Indradev Manjhi
|BJP
|59494
|2010
|Indradev Manjhi
|BJP
|61401
|Bachchan Das
|RJD
|17831
|2005
|Anil Kumar
|RJD
|33081
|Indradev Manjhi
|BJP
|27190
JDU captured Kuchaykot
At the same time, Kuchayakot is counted among the hot seats in Gopalganj district. JDU has held this seat since 2010. JDU candidate Amarendra Kumar Pandey defeated Kali Prasad Pandey of LJP in the 2015 election. In 2010, Amarendra Pandey defeated RJD’s Aditya Narayan Pandey. There are a total of 2,98,698 voters here.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Amarendra Kumar Pandey
|JDU
|72224
|Kali Prasad Pandey
|LJP
|68662
|2010
|Amarendra Kumar Pandey
|JDU
|51815
|Aditya Narayan Pandey
|RJD
|32297
BJP takes over Gopalganj
At the same time, Gopalganj urban seat has been occupied by BJP for the last 15 years. In 2000, Sadhu Yadav, brother-in-law of Lalu Yadav, won only from here. After that, RJD has not had any luck in this seat. Subhash Singh of BJP has been winning elections since 2005. They defeated Reyazul Haque of RJD in the last election. There are a total of 2,98,694 voters here.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Subhash Singh
|BJP
|78491
|Reyazul Haq
|RJD
|73417
|2010
|Subhash Singh
|BJP
|58010
|Reyazul Haq
|RJD
|42117
|2005
|Subhash Singh
|BJP
|39205
|Reyazul Haq
|BSP
|31271
Barauli Assembly Seat Status
The Barauli assembly seat of Gopalganj has been held by the BJP from 2000-2015. BJP’s Rampravesh Rai was defeated by RJD’s Nematullah in the 2015 assembly elections. However, Rampravesh Rai lost by just 500 votes. But in Lalu’s stronghold, this seat has been dominated by BJP.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Mo. Nematullah
|RJD
|61690
|Rampravesh Rai
|BJP
|61186
|2010
|Rampravesh Rai
|BJP
|45234
|Mo. Nematullah
|RJD
|34820
|2005
|Ram Pravesh Rai
|BJP
|38235
|Mo. Nematullah
|RJD
|37081
BJP captured Baikunthpur
At the same time, the Baikunthpur seat contest has always been interesting. From 2005 to 2015, the people here have elections for 3 parties, in 2005 the seat was occupied by RJD. At the same time, JDU won elections in 2010 and BJP candidate Mithlesh Kumar Tiwari in 2015.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Mithlesh Kumar Tiwari
|BJP
|56162
|Manjeet Kumar Singh
|JDU
|42047
|2010
|Manjeet Kumar Singh
|JDU
|70105
|Devdutt Prasad
|RJD
|33581
|2005
|Devdutt Prasad
|RJD
|44291
|Manjeet Kumar Singh
|JDU
|37634
It is worth mentioning that in 2015, only 1 out of the 6 assembly seats in Lalu Yadav’s home district Gopalganj were occupied by RJD. At the same time, RJD did not have a single seat in 2010. In 2015, RJD had an alliance with JDU and Congress. Let us now tell you the condition of Nalanda, the home district of Nitish Kumar.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Jitendra Kumar
|JDU
|58908
|Chhote Lal Yadav
|LJP
|48464
|2010
|Jitendra Kumar
|JDU
|54176
|Kapil Dev Prasad Singh
|LJP
|34606
|2005
|Jitendra Kumar
|JDU
|40474
|Doctor pushpanjay
|IND
|24988
JDU occupies the trust
The JDU has been in power since 2005 in the Asthawan seat of Nalanda, Nitish Kumar’s home district. In the last election, JDU’s Jitendra Kumar defeated LJP’s Chhotalal Yadav. There are a total of 2,70,312 voters here.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Dr. Sunil Kumar
|BJP
|76201
|Mohammad ashgar shamim
|JDU
|73861
|2010
|Dr. Sunil Kumar
|JDU
|77880
|Afreen Sultana
|RJD
|54168
|2005
|Dr. Sunil Kumar
|JDU
|62634
|Syed Naushad Navi
|RJD
|39227
JDU-BJP occupy Bihar Sharif
The district headquarters of Nalanda district comes under Biharsharif assembly constituency. Bihar Sharif is an urban area. This seat is also occupied by JDU and BJP after 2005. In 2015, BJP did not have an alliance with JDU. In such a situation, in 2015, BJP candidate Sunil Kumar won the election from here. Sunil Kumar has previously won elections on a JDU ticket.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Ravi Jyoti Kumar
|JDU
|62009
|Satyadev narayan arya
|BJP
|56619
|2010
|Satyadev narayan arya
|BJP
|50648
|Dhananjay Kumar
|LJP
|23697
|2005
|Satyadev narayan arya
|BJP
|36344
|Arjun Paswan
|CPI
|10328
BJP-JDU captured Rajgir
At the same time, Rajgir Assembly is a very important seat in Nalanda. This seat has been occupied by BJP since 1995. Satyadev Narayan Arya of BJP has been winning elections from here. JDU candidate Ravi Jyoti Kumar won from here after the alliance broke in 2015. Rajgir has a total of 2,58,951 voters.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Chandrasen Prasad
|JDU
|66587
|Birendra Gop
|BJP
|43985
|2010
|Rajiv Ranjan
|JDU
|56332
|Virendra Gop
|RJD
|32524
|2005
|Ramswaroop Prasad
|JDU
|46510
|Rakesh Kumar Roshan
|CPI
|27412
JDU is also in Islampur
At the same time, JDU has also continuously occupied the Islampur seat of Nalanda since 2005. JDU’s Chandrasen Prasad defeated BJP’s Birendra Gop in the 2015 assembly elections. There are a total of 2,58,811 voters here.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Shakti Singh Yadav
|RJD
|72347
|Deepika Kumari
|LJP
|46271
|2010
|Usha Sinha
|JDU
|54974
|Reena Devi
|LJP
|41772
|2005
|Ramcharitra Prasad Sinha
|JDU
|41371
|Rajesh Kumar Singh
|LJP
|29111
JDU also dominates Hilsa
At the same time, JDU has been dominating the Hilsa Vidhan Sabha seat for 15 consecutive years. In the 2015 assembly elections, this seat went to the grand alliance partner RJD. RJD candidate Shakti Singh Yadav won this seat. He defeated Deepika Kumari of LJP. There are a total of 2,64, 309 voters on this seat.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|shravan Kumar
|JDU
|72596
|Kaushalendra Kumar
|BJP
|69600
|2010
|shravan Kumar
|JDU
|58067
|Arun Kumar
|RJD
|37030
|2005
|shravan Kumar
|JDU
|37806
|Ramnaresh Singh
|Aifb
|33756
JDU captured Nalanda
At the same time, JDU’s Shravan Kumar from Nalanda assembly constituency has been winning the election. Shravan Kumar is also a minister in the Nitish government. He was given a tough fight by BJP’s Kaushalendra Kumar in the 2015 assembly elections. Kaushalendra Kumar was defeated by just 3 thousand votes.
|year
|win
|The team
|The vote
|Defeat
|The team
|The vote
|2015
|Harinarayan Singh
|JDU
|71933
|Arun Kumar
|LJP
|57638
|2010
|Harinarayan Singh
|JDU
|56827
|Arun Kumar
|RJD
|37030
|2005
|Sunil Kumar
|JDU
|44110
|Uday Shankar Prasad
|RJD
|11517
How are you in Harnaut
Harnaut assembly constituency of Nalanda district is quite important. This seat has been held by JDU for the last 15 years. JDU’s Harinarayan Singh defeated LJP’s Arun Kumar in the 2015 election.
Bihar Election 2020: Sanjay Mayukh becomes BJP’s national spokesperson, gives ‘mantra’ of success to workers
Significantly, for the last 15 years, Nitish Kumar has continued to flourish in his district. RJD has not been able to win a single seat on its own in the last 15 years in Nitish’s district. In 2015, Hilsa seat was won only because of alliance with Nitish Kumar. Overall, Nitish Kumar is more in his home district than Lalu Yadav.
.
Leave a Reply