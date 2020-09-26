Highlights: How much Lalu and Nitish are in their districts

Elections are taking place amid the Corona epidemic. The equations have changed in 2020 compared to the 2015 assembly election. In 2015, Nitish-Lalu contested together. At that time Lalu Yadav was also out. The 2020 situation has changed. This time the competition is between Nitish and Lalu. However, Tejashwi Yadav is the face of Lalu Yadav’s party. But Nitish Kumar and BJP do not directly target Tejashwi in election rallies. In such a situation, we are going to tell you the record of the last 3 elections, what is the condition of his party and alliance in Lalu-Nitish’s home districts.

Nalanda is the home district of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. At the same time, Lalu Prasad’s home district is Gopalganj. Both of them kept a lot of focus on their home districts during their tenure. In such a situation, elections are also fought in the name of these leaders in their districts. Nitish has 7 assembly seats in Nalanda. At the same time, Lalu Yadav has 6 seats in Gopalganj. All the seats of JDU and RJD or their alliance partners in both the districts have been contesting the elections. First Lalu gets to know the condition of Yadav’s district. What has been their position there in the last 15 years.

JDU is in possession

Hathua assembly seat in Gopalganj district came into existence in 2010. There are a total of 2 lakh 73 thousand 416 voters, of which 1,40,483 are male and 1,32,926 are female. JDU has held this seat since 2010. In 2010, there was an alliance between JDU and BJP. RJD’s Rajesh Kumar Singh was defeated by Ramsevak Singh of JDU. In 2015, JDU and RJD had an alliance. The match was won by Ramsevak Singh.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Ramsevak Singh JDU 57917 Mahachandra Prasad Singh HAM (S) 34917 2010 Ramsevak Singh JDU 50708 Rajesh Kumar Singh RJD 27861



How are you in Bhore

In the last 15 years, 3 parties have got a chance on Bhore Assembly seat of Gopalganj. But this seat is dominated by RJD. In the 2005 assembly elections, Anil Kumar of RJD defeated BJP’s Indradev Manjhi from here. In 2010 Indradev Manjhi defeated RJD candidate Bachchan Das. In 2015, this seat went to the account of Mahagathbandhan Congress. Congress’s Anil Kumar defeated BJP’s Indradev Manjhi. In such a situation, this seat is near RJD +. There are a total of 3,19,449 voters here.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Anil Kumar INC 74365 Indradev Manjhi BJP 59494 2010 Indradev Manjhi BJP 61401 Bachchan Das RJD 17831 2005 Anil Kumar RJD 33081 Indradev Manjhi BJP 27190



JDU captured Kuchaykot

At the same time, Kuchayakot is counted among the hot seats in Gopalganj district. JDU has held this seat since 2010. JDU candidate Amarendra Kumar Pandey defeated Kali Prasad Pandey of LJP in the 2015 election. In 2010, Amarendra Pandey defeated RJD’s Aditya Narayan Pandey. There are a total of 2,98,698 voters here.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Amarendra Kumar Pandey JDU 72224 Kali Prasad Pandey LJP 68662 2010 Amarendra Kumar Pandey JDU 51815 Aditya Narayan Pandey RJD 32297



BJP takes over Gopalganj

At the same time, Gopalganj urban seat has been occupied by BJP for the last 15 years. In 2000, Sadhu Yadav, brother-in-law of Lalu Yadav, won only from here. After that, RJD has not had any luck in this seat. Subhash Singh of BJP has been winning elections since 2005. They defeated Reyazul Haque of RJD in the last election. There are a total of 2,98,694 voters here.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Subhash Singh BJP 78491 Reyazul Haq RJD 73417 2010 Subhash Singh BJP 58010 Reyazul Haq RJD 42117 2005 Subhash Singh BJP 39205 Reyazul Haq BSP 31271



Barauli Assembly Seat Status

The Barauli assembly seat of Gopalganj has been held by the BJP from 2000-2015. BJP’s Rampravesh Rai was defeated by RJD’s Nematullah in the 2015 assembly elections. However, Rampravesh Rai lost by just 500 votes. But in Lalu’s stronghold, this seat has been dominated by BJP.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Mo. Nematullah RJD 61690 Rampravesh Rai BJP 61186 2010 Rampravesh Rai BJP 45234 Mo. Nematullah RJD 34820

2005 Ram Pravesh Rai BJP 38235 Mo. Nematullah RJD 37081



BJP captured Baikunthpur

At the same time, the Baikunthpur seat contest has always been interesting. From 2005 to 2015, the people here have elections for 3 parties, in 2005 the seat was occupied by RJD. At the same time, JDU won elections in 2010 and BJP candidate Mithlesh Kumar Tiwari in 2015.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Mithlesh Kumar Tiwari BJP 56162 Manjeet Kumar Singh JDU 42047 2010 Manjeet Kumar Singh JDU 70105 Devdutt Prasad RJD 33581 2005 Devdutt Prasad RJD 44291 Manjeet Kumar Singh JDU 37634

It is worth mentioning that in 2015, only 1 out of the 6 assembly seats in Lalu Yadav’s home district Gopalganj were occupied by RJD. At the same time, RJD did not have a single seat in 2010. In 2015, RJD had an alliance with JDU and Congress. Let us now tell you the condition of Nalanda, the home district of Nitish Kumar.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Jitendra Kumar JDU 58908 Chhote Lal Yadav LJP 48464 2010 Jitendra Kumar JDU 54176 Kapil Dev Prasad Singh LJP 34606 2005 Jitendra Kumar JDU 40474 Doctor pushpanjay IND 24988

JDU occupies the trust

The JDU has been in power since 2005 in the Asthawan seat of Nalanda, Nitish Kumar’s home district. In the last election, JDU’s Jitendra Kumar defeated LJP’s Chhotalal Yadav. There are a total of 2,70,312 voters here.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Dr. Sunil Kumar BJP 76201 Mohammad ashgar shamim JDU 73861 2010 Dr. Sunil Kumar JDU 77880 Afreen Sultana RJD 54168 2005 Dr. Sunil Kumar JDU 62634 Syed Naushad Navi RJD 39227



JDU-BJP occupy Bihar Sharif

The district headquarters of Nalanda district comes under Biharsharif assembly constituency. Bihar Sharif is an urban area. This seat is also occupied by JDU and BJP after 2005. In 2015, BJP did not have an alliance with JDU. In such a situation, in 2015, BJP candidate Sunil Kumar won the election from here. Sunil Kumar has previously won elections on a JDU ticket.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Ravi Jyoti Kumar JDU 62009 Satyadev narayan arya BJP 56619 2010 Satyadev narayan arya BJP 50648 Dhananjay Kumar LJP 23697 2005 Satyadev narayan arya BJP 36344 Arjun Paswan CPI 10328



BJP-JDU captured Rajgir

At the same time, Rajgir Assembly is a very important seat in Nalanda. This seat has been occupied by BJP since 1995. Satyadev Narayan Arya of BJP has been winning elections from here. JDU candidate Ravi Jyoti Kumar won from here after the alliance broke in 2015. Rajgir has a total of 2,58,951 voters.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Chandrasen Prasad JDU 66587 Birendra Gop BJP 43985 2010 Rajiv Ranjan JDU 56332 Virendra Gop RJD 32524 2005 Ramswaroop Prasad JDU 46510 Rakesh Kumar Roshan CPI 27412



JDU is also in Islampur

At the same time, JDU has also continuously occupied the Islampur seat of Nalanda since 2005. JDU’s Chandrasen Prasad defeated BJP’s Birendra Gop in the 2015 assembly elections. There are a total of 2,58,811 voters here.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Shakti Singh Yadav RJD 72347 Deepika Kumari LJP 46271 2010 Usha Sinha JDU 54974 Reena Devi LJP 41772 2005 Ramcharitra Prasad Sinha JDU 41371 Rajesh Kumar Singh LJP 29111



JDU also dominates Hilsa

At the same time, JDU has been dominating the Hilsa Vidhan Sabha seat for 15 consecutive years. In the 2015 assembly elections, this seat went to the grand alliance partner RJD. RJD candidate Shakti Singh Yadav won this seat. He defeated Deepika Kumari of LJP. There are a total of 2,64, 309 voters on this seat.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 shravan Kumar JDU 72596 Kaushalendra Kumar BJP 69600 2010 shravan Kumar JDU 58067 Arun Kumar RJD 37030 2005 shravan Kumar JDU 37806 Ramnaresh Singh Aifb 33756

JDU captured Nalanda

At the same time, JDU’s Shravan Kumar from Nalanda assembly constituency has been winning the election. Shravan Kumar is also a minister in the Nitish government. He was given a tough fight by BJP’s Kaushalendra Kumar in the 2015 assembly elections. Kaushalendra Kumar was defeated by just 3 thousand votes.

year win The team The vote Defeat The team The vote 2015 Harinarayan Singh JDU 71933 Arun Kumar LJP 57638 2010 Harinarayan Singh JDU 56827 Arun Kumar RJD 37030 2005 Sunil Kumar JDU 44110 Uday Shankar Prasad RJD 11517

How are you in Harnaut

Harnaut assembly constituency of Nalanda district is quite important. This seat has been held by JDU for the last 15 years. JDU’s Harinarayan Singh defeated LJP’s Arun Kumar in the 2015 election.

Significantly, for the last 15 years, Nitish Kumar has continued to flourish in his district. RJD has not been able to win a single seat on its own in the last 15 years in Nitish’s district. In 2015, Hilsa seat was won only because of alliance with Nitish Kumar. Overall, Nitish Kumar is more in his home district than Lalu Yadav.