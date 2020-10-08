Patna: At the BJP-VIP press conference on Wednesday, Devendra Fadnavis said that the one who will fight with the NDA is ours, the one who will fight with the other party is not ours. Such people will be explained, but will not be spared if they do not agree. It is believed that his reference was towards LJP and party president Chirag Paswan.

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said that the Prime Minister is one of our star campaigners. If someone else uses their face, we will get the FIR done. At the beginning of the press conference, Sanjay Jaiswal described Narendra Modi as the first backward Prime Minister of the country.

At the same time Mukesh Sahni said that there is a problem in the Grand Alliance. There was a lapse of strategy. They did not have a plan. They used to talk sweet but there was fraud in their mind. The son of a very backward seafarer was dagged with a dagger in the back. He said, “Glad to be back in the house where I started politics. We received the invitation and we are part. The leader of backward in this country is Narendra Modi, who has done the work of dressing my back.

Let the BJP know that out of 121 seats in its quota, Mukesh Sahni’s VIP has given 11 seats. Sanjay Jaiswal said that the VIP party has been given 11 assembly seats and will also give the seat of a Legislative Council in future.

Until a few days ago, Mukesh Sahni was part of the opposition grand alliance in Bihar and was claiming on tickets that RJD offered him 25 seats and the post of deputy chief minister if the government is formed. But Mukesh Sahni was angered and left the press conference after the RJD-led grand alliance announced seat-sharing between constituents. After this, they separated from the Grand Alliance.

