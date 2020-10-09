In Bihar Assembly Elections, everyone’s eye is on Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). For the first time, the election strategy of LJP, which entered the election alone, is also completely different. She is part of the NDA at the Center, but is contesting alone in Bihar. Not only that, she is contesting against a constituent of NDA, so she is not averse to seeking votes in support of another party.

Lok Janshakti Party is targeting two birds with one stone in the Bihar assembly elections. By opening a front against the JDU, the LJP wants to dent the anti-government vote, while it is trying to get the pro-BJP vote in these seats to shock the JDU. In the 2015 elections, there were many seats where BJP contested very well, but it lost to JDU. It will be difficult for JDU to retain such a seat.

This strategy of the party will lead to a triangular contest on the JDU seat. If the LJP is able to turn pro-BJP voters in its favor, JDU will suffer a direct loss and will not get the benefit of being an ally of the BJP. In this situation, resentment against the government will play an important role. If LJP is able to get some votes out of it, then it can reach the threshold of victory.

The BJP has long remained the number two party with JDU in Bihar. In the last election, JD (U) went with the RJD, the BJP had hoped, but the JDU again returned to the NDA. In such a situation, LJP’s contest against JDU can prove beneficial for BJP. Because, LJP will mention the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the election. The LJP wants to show itself standing with the BJP in the election campaign. Therefore, the party has been consistently saying that after the elections, it will form a government with the BJP. A senior LJP leader said that we have no differences with the BJP. During campaigning, LJP will try its best not to affect relations with BJP in any way.